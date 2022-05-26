(The Center Square) — A new report from the North Carolina Office of Learning Recovery is putting lost learning time during the pandemic into context, in terms of time it will take to help students get back on track.
The OLR white paper puts into context a report issued in March titled "COVID-19 Impact Analysis of Lost Instructional Time" that studied learning loss in the state in terms of effect sizes, a standard measure used by social scientists.
The prior report found lockdowns and other aspects of the pandemic resulted in "a negative impact for all students, for all ages, for almost every subject" with the exception of English II. The OLR white paper released on Wednesday converts that learning loss into a measure of time, broken down to the nearest quarter month.
"These estimates are intended to reflect student needs at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Therefore, they do not reflect any recovery efforts that occurred between the end of the 2020-21 school year and today," according to the document. "Furthermore, most students progressed to the next grade in 2021-22. If the average 4th grader needed 7 additional months to recover at the end of the 2020-21 school year, then we might expect that — without intervention — the average 5th grader needs experiences equivalent to 7 additional months to recover by the end of the 2021-22 school year.
"As time passes, these needs will move to higher grades unless the state, districts, and schools work together to accelerate learning," according to the white paper.
The estimates show the most learning loss occurred with first grade math, with students falling behind by 15.25 months. Students in eighth grade math lost 14.75 months, while those in seventh grade math were down 11.5 months. Students in sixth grade math would need 10 additional months to recover, while those in fifth grade math and third grade math lost 7.25 months.
For English Language Arts, students in seventh grade fell behind the most with 7.75 additional months needed for recovery, followed by fourth grade students at 7 months, eighth grade students at 6 months, and sixth grade at 5.25 months behind. Students in fifth grade ELA lost 3.75 months of learning, while those in third grade ELA will need 2.25 months of additional instruction, according to the report.
Education officials previously noted that students who returned to class for in-person learning fared much better than students whose instruction was purely remote and who were physically disengaged from school. The findings also directly contradict comments on Twitter from North Carolina Association of Educators President Tamika Kelly in March 2021 that learning loss "is a false construct."
"These findings are critical to understanding how we continue to work towards recovery and acceleration statewide," North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said of the initial OLR report in March. "This preliminary report will help us pinpoint which North Carolina students need additional supports and allows us to better target resources to specific grades and content areas. This data is a significant step forward in our work to identify the challenges so we can continue developing and supporting district run interventions that accelerate student learning."
Eric Davis, Chairman of the State Board of Education, said the report, "confirms what we know our students need."
"Before the pandemic, the state’s Public Education Strategic Plan called for eliminating opportunity gaps, targeting resources and supports, and increasing the number of adults in our classrooms to increase the personal interactions with students," Davis said. "While all students have been impacted by COVID, our students who were most challenged pre-pandemic are the most negatively impacted by COVID. This preliminary report reinforces the urgency for our state to take bold and aggressive steps to accelerate our students’ academic achievement."