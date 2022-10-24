(The Center Square) — North Carolina student performance on the National Assessment of Education Progress last year mirrored a national trend of declining scores, including some results at the lowest level in 20 years.
The NAEP, known as the Nation's Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure the math and reading performance of a representative sample of students in fourth and eighth grades.
The test is typically conducted every two years, but was delayed from 2021 to winter 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results showed North Carolina among 30 states that produced significant declines among average reading scores for fourth grade between 2019 and 2022, and among 33 states with declines in eighth grade reading scores. The state was among 43 others with declining fourth grade math scores, and 51 states or jurisdictions with declines in eighth grade math.
"These findings reflect what our Office of Learning Recovery identified in March of this year regarding the effects of lost instructional time and reaffirms our commitment to working towards recovery and acceleration statewide," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said.
"We have made strategic investments to try to address these concerns, including providing professional development for 44,000 elementary school educators in the science of reading. We've also identified targeted interventions to address learning loss specific to transitioning students – those moving from elementary to middle school or middle to high school."
North Carolina's average reading score for fourth graders tied the national average of 216, down five points from 2019, while scores for eighth-graders fell seven points from 2019 to 256, just below the national average of 259.
North Carolina fourth-graders scored a 236 in math, one point below the national average and five points below the state's 2019 average. Math scores for the state's eighth-graders declined 10 points from 2019 to 274, just one point above the national average.
The average reading scores for North Carolina students in both grades were similar to results from 2007, while average math scores returned to a low last seen in 2000, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Percentages of fourth-grade students who scored "below basic" in reading reached a 15-year high of 39%, while the 34% of eighth graders with below basic reading skills was the highest level in 17 years.
Math followed a similar trend, with 25% of fourth-graders and 39% of eighth-graders scoring below basic, the highest levels in 22 and 26 years, respectively.
The NEAP results confirm a state report issued in March that found learning progress slowed across all grades and subjects during the pandemic, particularly in math. The report found students would need more than a year of additional learning to get back on track, NC DPI reports.
"We are confident in the partnerships we've developed with local district leaders to help them provide targeted interventions to students who need them the most. We have been saying that recovery will take time, and we believe we are on the right track," Truitt said. "We are confident that we will see the fruits of our labor in future students' performance on NAEP."
Robert Luebke, director of the John Locke Foundation's Center for Effective Education, described the NAEP scores as "not surprising, but still very concerning."
"When you close classrooms, most kids aren't learning," he said of the obvious impact of Gov. Roy Cooper's pandemic school closures.
North Carolina received more than $6 billion in federal COVID relief, with a mandate to spend 20% to address learning loss, though large sums remain unspent in many schools. In others, the vast majority spent so far has gone to teacher salaries and benefits, rather than tutoring or other resources, Luebke noted.
"The historic declines in test scores should raise a lot of questions. And cause a lot of people in North Carolina to wonder how that $1 billion in COVID relief is being spent — because it's not working," he said.