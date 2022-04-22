(The Center Square) — Home foreclosures are on the rise in North Carolina and nationwide, though they remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.
A Foreclosure Market Report published Thursday by ATTOM, a company that tracks foreclosures, showed a total of 33,333 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings in March 2022, an increase of 29% from the previous month and 181% over the last year.
The increase for March marked the 11th consecutive month with year-over-year increases in foreclosures, according to the report.
North Carolina ranked 20th among states nationwide for foreclosures during the first quarter of 2022, with a total of 2,265 properties with filings, or about one for every 2,079 housing units. The figure represent a 38% increase over the last quarter of 2021, or a 102% increase from a year prior.
Total foreclosures in North Carolina during the first quarter of 2021 was 1,167, while that figure was 6,118 in 2020, WRAL reports.
Nationally, a total of 50,759 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process in the first quarter of 2022, a 67% increase from the previous quarter and 188% increase from a year ago. In March, foreclosures accounted for one in every 4,215 properties across the country.
The U.S. saw a total of 78,271 foreclosure filings for the first quarter of 2022, or about one for every 1,795 housing units, a jump of about 39% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and up 132% from the first quarter of 2021.
"Foreclosure activity has continued to gradually return to normal levels since the expiration of the government's moratorium, and the CFPB's enhanced mortgage servicing guidelines," said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. "But even with the large year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts and bank repossessions, foreclosure activity is still only running at about 57% of where it was in Q1 2020, the last quarter before the government enacted consumer protection programs due to the pandemic."
States with the greatest number of foreclosure starts in the first quarter of 2022 included California with 5,378, Florida with 4,707, Texas with 4,649, Illinois with 3,534, and Ohio with 3,136.
Jacksonville, North Carolina ranked third nationally for foreclosure rate among the 223 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, with one for every 633 housing units in the first quarter of 2022.
Sharga told WRAL he doesn't believe the increase in foreclosures is a reflection of the market, but rather "the influx of foreclosure actions is most likely mortgage servicers 'catching up' on loans that were already on foreclosure or were 120-plus days delinquent prior to the pandemic and foreclosure moratorium."
"I continue to believe it's highly unlikely that we're in danger of seeing another wave of foreclosures," he said. "Unemployment is low, and wages are growing."
Sharga told the television station the strong demand in the housing market also bodes well for homeowners across North Carolina and the country.
"Homeowners in foreclosure — 90% have equity in their homes — should be able to sell rather than lose their home," he said.