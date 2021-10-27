(The Center Square) – Many North Carolina nonprofit hospitals fail to give enough charity care to justify their tax breaks, a recent report shows.
The North Carolina State Health Plan and researchers from the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health conducted a study of state hospitals' charity care. It showed North Carolina's largest nonprofit hospital systems received about $1.8 billion in tax breaks from 2019 to 2020, but their charity service did not surpass 60% of the value of their tax breaks.
"Charity care is the heart of what it means to be a nonprofit hospital," Folwell said Wednesday during a news briefing. "Our hospital systems justify overcharging state employees and taxpayers by pointing to their charity care costs. But now we know that is not fully accurate. They are profiting on the backs of sick patients."
John Hopkins professor Dr. Ge Bai said North Carolina nonprofit hospitals receive billions of dollars in tax exemption benefits each year. The hospitals are not required to pay federal and state taxes or property taxes. Their tax-exempt status allows the hospitals to receive tax deductible contributions from donors and issue tax-exempt bonds, which reduces the hospitals' borrowing cost. The tax exemptions are provided so the hospitals can provide free medical care for uninsured and underinsured patients.
Folwell said North Carolina needs to provide oversight for the nonprofit facilities. The state does not enforce charity care, he said.
While the nonprofit hospitals made a profit, according to the report, charity care accounted for 2% of 25 hospitals' expenses during the year. Overall, charity care did not surpass 60% of the tax exemption value for more than half of the state's large hospital systems. North Carolina's hospital systems also were more profitable than the average system nationwide, researchers said.
For instance, the Wake Forest Baptist Health system received more than $210 million in tax exemption benefits but spent nearly $55 million on charity care.
The report showed only four of the state's 15 most profitable hospitals' charity care surpassed the value of their tax exemption.
Meanwhile, Folwell said 1 in 5 North Carolinians has medical debt. The treasurer's office said some state employees must work one week every month just to pay for their share family premium for the State Health Plan, which taxpayers partially cover. Hospitals have blamed higher health care costs on the subsidies they provided for uninsured and underused patients, Folwell said.
"The fact is that just the State Health Plan is on unsustainable course as far as health care costs going up at a much faster pace than the appropriations into the state health plan," Folwell said.
Researchers also said many of the hospitals used "underpayments" from government programs such as Medicaid to inflate their community benefit spending. The Wake Forest Baptist Health system reported more than $596 million in community benefits from 2019 to 2020, and more than 50% was from Medicaid and other government programs. The nonprofits also have sued and garnished wages of patients who could not afford to pay their medical bills, researchers reported.
"Some nonprofit hospitals might not behave in accordance with their charitable mission, then the question is, why should the taxpayers continue to subsidize these nonprofit hospitals?" Bai said.