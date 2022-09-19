(The Center Square) — Most of North Carolina’s employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent state auditor’s report.
State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last month detailing membership counts of domiciled employees’ associations, as required by state law.
The report shows the State Employees Association of North Carolina with the largest total membership in 2021 with 44,906, followed by the North Carolina Association of Educators at 26,204, the Southern States Police Benevolent Association at 11,167, Teamsters Local 391 at 6,968, the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union at 5,734, the North Carolina Classroom Teacher’s Association with 3,803, the Correctional Peace Officers Foundation with 2,899 and the Professional Educators of NC with 2,159.
All of the associations with the exception of the SEANC, NCAE and NC Public Service Workers Union showed membership declines compared to the year prior.
The NCAE refused to cooperate with the state auditor last year, so the union’s 2020 membership is unknown.
The NC Public Service Workers Union increased membership by 287 over 2020’s membership total of 5,447.
The state’s largest association, SEANC, increased by 1,532 over the 2020 count of 43,374.
The biggest losses came from the SSPBA, which shed 4,074 members from the 2020 total of 15,241, as well as the PENC, which lost 2,338 members since last year’s count of 4,497.
Losses for the other associations included 94 fewer members of the NCCTA, a 13 member loss with the CPOF, 386 members who left the Teamsters Local 391, six who left the School Bus Drivers Association, and three fewer members of the Teamsters Local 71.
Legislation enacted in 2014 tasks the state auditor with verifying and certifying associations with at least 2,000 members, including 500 of whom are employees of the state or political subdivision, as well as teacher associations with a membership count of 40,000, the majority of whom are public school teachers.
Wood identified SEANC, NCAE, SSPBA, Teamsters Local 391, NC Public Service Workers Union, NCCTA, CPOF, and PENC as associations that meet the former threshold, while the NC Troopers Association, Teamsters Local 71, and School Bus Driver Association did not.
"We did not identify any employees’ associations with at least 40,000 members, the majority of whom were public school teachers," according to the report.
Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at The John Locke Foundation, noted the relatively small number of teachers represented by the NCAE compared to the total number of teachers in the state, which number nearly 100,000.
"Most teachers of North Carolina are not members of the North Carolina Association of Educators, and that undermines their claim to be the spokespeople for the state’s teachers," he said. "They don’t even come close to representing the North Carolina teacher workforce."
The shrinking size of most North Carolina public employee associations could inspire lawmakers to increase enforcement or prompt refinements of the state’s dues deduction laws, Stoops said.
"North Carolina should always be concerned with North Carolina government doing the work of the unions, holding back dues on their behalf," he said.