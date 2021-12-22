(The Center Square) – Medicaid remained the leading driver of federal grant funding for North Carolina in fiscal year 2020 despite the COVID-19 relief the state received, a new report shows.
The Pew Charitable Trusts report released this week found Medicaid and other health grants increased while other federal grants declined, even with the injection of COVID-19 aid.
Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the John Locke Foundation, said the report should raise awareness of "the growing problem of state government dependence" on the federal government.
"Rather than getting their own fiscal houses in order, states are turning more and more toward a federal government that's already trillions of dollars in debt," Kokai said. "Unless states reverse course and exercise more spending restraint, this arrangement will not end well."
Pew found from fiscal year 2008 to fiscal year 2020, federal grants to states increased by 93% when adjusted for inflation. Most of the growth was in fiscal year 2020, when the federal government provided states with grants to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 49% of North Carolina's federal aid in fiscal year 2020 was Medicaid and other health grants. Pew’s report showed 34% was coronavirus aid.
North Carolina and other states received billions of dollars in federal aid to bolster public health care response, support schools and businesses, supplement unemployment and other social services because of the unprecedented event.
Pew found coronavirus relief funding caused federal aid to increase by 37% from fiscal years 2019 to 2020, while federal grants rose an average of 4% annually during the previous five fiscal years. Health grants grew 73% from fiscal 2008 to fiscal 2020, while other federal grants declined during the same period.
North Carolina was near the middle of the report when it came to Medicaid and health spending among the states. North Carolina lawmakers have debated expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Health Care, which would increase the federal portion. Republicans, who hold a majority in the Legislature, have mostly shunned the idea.
Lawmakers have been conservative in spending COVID-19 aid. North Carolina currently has nearly $9 billion in unreserved funds, according to the state's monthly General Fund report for November. Last December's report showed the state had $4.2 billion in unreserved funds.
"The increased federal spending will not necessarily lead lawmakers in this state down a path of unsustainable spending on government programs," Kokai said. "If cooler heads prevail, we will avoid the budget problems seen today in other states."