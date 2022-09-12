(The Center Square) — Greensboro led the nation for the largest year-over-year rent increases for one-bedroom units in July, though rents are increasing dramatically in several other North Carolina cities, as well, according to Rent.com.
The renter assistance website's August Rent Report showed rents for one bedrooms in Greensboro increased by 74% in July compared to July 2021, the highest in the nation.
Raleigh was also among the top 10 cities nationwide in the same category with a 42% jump year-over-year.
The statewide average rent for one bedrooms stood at $1,474 in July, up nearly 58% from the year prior, when the average one-bedroom rent was $936, according to the Rent.com study.
For two bedrooms, the average North Carolina rent was $1,733, or 53% higher than July 2021's average rent of $1,132.
Durham, Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Greensboro were all among the top 10 biggest increases in two-bedroom rent prices year-over-year nationwide in July, with North Carolina cities taking up three of the top five cities.
Durham's average two-bedroom rent increased 54% in July compared to July 2021, while the same increased nearly 45% in Raleigh, 43% in Fayetteville, and 43% in Greensboro.
Raleigh and Greensboro were among only three cities in the top 10 year-over-year price increases in for both one and two bedroom units. Little Rock, Arkansas was the third.
Rent.com data shows the average one bedroom rent for July was up 42% year over year to $1,840 in Raleigh, up 23% to $1,596 in Charlotte, up 33% to $1,539 in Durham, up 22% to $1,293 in Winston-Salem and up 74% to $1,289 in Greensboro.
Data for the average two-bedroom rent for July was up 54% year over year to $2,212 in Durham, down 1.5% to $1,687 in Charlotte, up 43% to $1,570 in Fayetteville, up 13% to $1,417 in Winston-Salem and up 43% to $1,375 in Greensboro.
"Nationwide rent prices in July were up month-over-month. One-bedrooms saw the greatest increase at 4.1% or nearly $70. Two-bedrooms weren't far behind increasing by nearly $60, or 2.8%," Rent.com reports. "Year-over-year increases continue at a steady pace, blowing past the 30% barrier for both bedroom types. Experts had expected the end of summer to usher in a period of moderate price increases. So far, that hasn't been the case as prices and inventory in the housing market remain strong and mortgage rates are volatile."
Nationally, the average rent for one bedrooms increased 39% year over year to $1,770, while two bedrooms increased 38% to $2,106.