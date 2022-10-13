(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper ranks among the top governors nationwide for tax and small government policies, according to a Cato Institute study.
The free-market think tank released its Fiscal Policy Report Card on America's Governors on Wednesday to grade governors based on their fiscal policies from a limited-government perspective.
Researchers scored governors based on "seven tax and spending variables," with higher scores for those who favor smaller-government policies, then converted the scores into letter grades.
Cooper ultimately scored a 64 out of 100, placing him sixth overall as the only Democrat governor in the top 10. Cooper's score translated into the highest ranked "B" grade, just behind Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, and just ahead of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
"Gov. Cooper is receiving high marks as a fiscal conservative in spite of himself," Brian Balfour, senior vice president of research at the John Locke Foundation, told The Carolina Journal. "After vetoing three straight budget bills, Cooper felt backed into a corner and has signed the last two budget bills sent to him by the conservative legislature. If instead Cooper had gotten his wish and his proposed budgets had been enacted, he would be receiving a far lower ranking."
Cato listed Cooper among 16 governors who signed into law tax cuts for top individual income tax rates in 2021 and 2022, a club that consisted of just one other Democrat governor, Louisiana's John Bel Edwards. Both Edwards and Cooper preside over states with Republican controlled legislatures.
Cooper was also included in a group of 10 governors who signed into law in 2021 and 2022 cuts to the top corporate income tax rate, a list that was dominated by Republican governors, as well. Edwards, Cooper and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf were the only Democrats. Like North Carolina and Louisiana, both chambers of Pennsylvania's General Assembly are run by Republicans.
While Cooper ultimately signed budgets that cut taxes, the Journal notes that his proposed 2022 budget included an 8.5% spending increase.
Cooper's sixth place finish in Cato's 2022 study marks a significant improvement from the nonprofit's last ranking in 2020, when he placed 14th with a "C" letter grade.
In a different governor ranking released this spring, the Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom conducted by the American Legislative Exchange Council, Cooper ranked 22nd overall, and placed 20th for fiscal policy.
ALEC chief economist Jonathan Williams credited the North Carolina General Assembly for Cooper's above-average rank in that study.
"Gov. Cooper should thank the free-market legislature from previous years and currently for keeping North Carolina's economy strong and those policy elements in some of the most competitive shape in the country," Williams told the Journal at the time. "We're just big fans of North Carolina's tax-reform experiment in the past decade, and I think it has produced dividends. And now Gov. Cooper presides over a strong economy thanks to free-market reform."
The top 10 governors in the Cato ranking include Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in first, followed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Ducey, Cooper, McMaster, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The bottom 10 include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in 40th, followed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Wolf, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in last place.