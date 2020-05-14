(The Center Square) – FBI agents seized North Carolina U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone as part of an investigation into whether Burr illegally traded stocks at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Citing an unnamed law enforcement source, the newspaper reported Burr turned over his phone Wednesday night at his residence in the Washington, D.C., area after federal agents produced a search warrant.
Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold a large portion of his stock portfolio Feb. 13. Members of Congress are prevented from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work.
The newspaper also reported FBI agents recently served a warrant on Apple to get information from Burr’s iCloud account. It said agents used that data as evidence for the warrant for Burr's phone.
Burr, a Republican, was elected to the Senate in 2004. Before becoming senator, Burr served in the U.S. House for 10 years.