(The Center Square) – Legislation to repeal North Carolina’s pistol purchasing permit and modify other state gun laws moves to the House after the Senate gave approval Thursday.
Senate Bill 41, known as the Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections, cleared the upper chamber with a vote of 29-19 after Democrats repeatedly attempted and failed to amend the measure. Republicans and Democrats each had a member excused and voted strictly along party lines.
The legislation would repeal the state’s 110-year-old pistol purchase permit that currently requires approval from the respective 100 county sheriffs. It also incorporates other legislation introduced in the current and past sessions to expand gun rights and improve safe storage.
In the House of Representatives, it’s expected to be vetted further by committees before a floor vote. Republicans have majority there, and are one vote shy of a supermajority – the threshold for override of a gubernatorial veto.
The bill’s primary sponsor, Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, argued that the vast majority of pistol sales in North Carolina take place through federally licensed dealers, who would still be required to conduct checks through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System run by the FBI. He said the move, which comes in response to complaints about slow pace of permit approvals, is supported by the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association.
Several Senate Democrats spoke out against the repeal, saying the change would create a “giant loophole” that would allow dangerous individuals to obtain handguns through private sellers. In opposing the bill, some invoked school shootings, while others bemoaned an anticipated impact on minority communities.
“Private sellers don’t use NICS, that’s for federally licensed dealers,” said Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg. “It doesn’t apply to private sales.”
Marcus proposed an amendment to keep the pistol purchase permit for private sales, which was tabled in a vote of 29-19. Other rejected amendments included universal background checks, red flag laws, and a proposal to increase resources for safe firearm storage.
Less contentious aspects of SB41 include a provision to allow concealed carry for permit holders and law enforcement employees at private schools that cohabitate with churches after school hours, and a safe firearm storage awareness initiative.
The latter would “launch a two-year statewide firearm safe storage awareness initiative to educate the public about the importance of the safe storage of firearms and to facilitate the distribution of gun locks,” according to the bill.
SB41 would task the departments of Public Safety, Health and Human Services, and the Wildlife Resources Commission with collaborating on the development of a website and toolkit, as well as outreach.
The bill specifically states, “The firearm safe storage awareness initiative … and any State funds used to launch or maintain the initiative shall not be used to advocate, promote, or lobby for the creation of new or the revision of existing laws regulating firearms.”
The pistol purchase permit repeal would take effect once the bill becomes law, while the provisions to allow concealed carry at private schools would take effect on July 1 and Dec. 1. The safe storage initiative would take effect on July 1, if approved.