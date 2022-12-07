(The Center Square) — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a North Carolina redistricting case that could significantly impact how the state conducts federal elections, from the boundaries of congressional districts to voter identification requirements.
The case is Moore v. Harper, which centers on whether state courts have the authority to override lawmakers in the congressional redistricting process.
Republicans challenging a state Supreme Court decision that blocked congressional districts approved by the General Assembly contend that the state constitutional provisions cited by the court are trumped by the U.S. Constitution, which they argue gives legislatures sole discretion over the "times, places and manner" of congressional elections.
"And for the first 140 years of the republic, there was not a single state court that invalidated on substantive grounds any congressional redistricting plan," said attorney David Thompson, who is arguing the case in favor of the North Carolina General Assembly. "This Court's decision in Leser (v. Garnett) teaches that the founders tasked state legislatures with federal functions that transcend any substantive limitation sought to be imposed by the people of the state."
The so-called "independent state legislature theory," if accepted, would give the Republican-controlled General Assembly unilateral authority over decisions regarding federal elections, a ruling that would impact several ongoing legal disputes in North Carolina.
Lawsuits are pending in various courts dealing with when felons regain the right to vote, voter identification laws approved by voters, congressional district boundaries and other important issues.
The ruling could also shape how the General Assembly crafts laws for things like absentee voting and certifying elections, as well as the ability of the opposing party to challenge those laws or the governor to veto them.
The League of Women Voters argue in a brief submitted in the case that the independent legislature theory "would open the door to the retroactive abrogation of all state court rulings that have invoked state constitutional grounds to strike down state statutes – but only as to federal elections."
The situation could require courts to parse how laws are applied on the federal and state level, further complicating cases that revolve around voting issues.
The biggest impact from Moore v. Harper, however, likely will be on the state's long-term political power in Washington, D.C.
The 2022 congressional map adopted by the state Supreme Court produced a congressional delegation split 7-7 between Republicans and Democrats, and experts believe the map approved by the General Assembly would have resulted in 10 Republican seats in Congress.
The state Supreme Court shifted from a 4-3 Democrat majority to a 5-2 Republican majority in the November election. The change suggests that regardless of the outcome from Wednesday's hearing the state's high court may be more likely to adopt a new map from the General Assembly next year.
But a positive ruling for North Carolina Republicans would help prevent activist judges serving on state courts from overriding the will of voters who elect state lawmakers, countering an issue with judicial activism that conservatives have complained currently plagues the state Supreme Court.
"When a court invalidates a legislature's federal election regulations on state-constitutional grounds, it does something other than 'say what the law is,'" attorneys for Republicans wrote in a brief. "It circumscribes the power assigned by the Elections Clause to state legislatures on the basis of inapplicable law. That circumscription violates the Elections Clause and is void under the Supremacy Clause."