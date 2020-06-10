(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that supporters said would remove an economic obstacle for people who have served time for criminal offenses.
Senate Bill 562, dubbed the Second Chance Act, would allow certain felonies and misdemeanors committed before Dec. 1, 2019, to be expunged from a juvenile's record. It also would make it easier for certain nonviolent crimes to be removed from an adult's record.
"This is a jobs' bill because people have been previously completely excluded from jobs and other opportunities because of long-ago convictions and dismissed charges," Rep. Ted Davis Jr., R-New Hanover, said. "So if this goes into effect, those individuals who can get their records expunged will have a chance to get gainfully employed."
More than 2 million North Carolinians have criminal records, according to the North Carolina Justice Center. If the measure becomes law, starting Dec. 1, some of those people would be able to seek the expungement of more than one misdemeanor conviction after seven years instead of waiting five years for each misdemeanor, or 10 years for one felony. It also would remove a record of an offense, once the case is dismissed (except for a plea deal), or the person is found not guilty, starting Dec. 1, 2021. Lawmakers estimated it would help 800,000 people.
The bill has received bipartisan support from lawmakers.
Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Hoke, said legislation also is a "family bill" because it would allow heads of households to provide for their family.
Rep. Ashton Wheeler Clemmons, D-Guilford, told a story of a constituent, named James, who could not find housing or get a license to resume his dump truck business after completing a 12-year sentence for a nonviolent crime.
"I learned with James that he owed $764 in fees to the DMV, and without paying those fees, he couldn't even begin to get his license back, which might as well have been $2 million to someone who's been incarcerated for 12 years," she said. "I spent an afternoon with James going to nine apartment complexes, and he couldn't sign a lease at any of them because of his record."
The House approved the measure with a 119-0 vote. The bill now heads to Senate.