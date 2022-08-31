(The Center Square) — Reducing the infant mortality rate is a priority in the 2022 North Carolina State Health Improvement Plan.
Last year, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services published a 2021-2023 strategic plan and identified health, equity, education and economic stability as key areas for improving the state's overall health. This year's plan calls for improving behavioral health and resiliency, strengthening child and family well-being and building a strong and inclusive workforce.
"Healthy people and healthy communities are the foundation of a thriving, prosperous state," Dr. Susan Kansagra, the NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health, said in a statement on Tuesday when the 2022 report was published. "This is why we need to ensure every North Carolinian has the opportunity to be healthy, regardless of their race or ethnicity, where they live or how much money they have."
The report stated Black babies in North Carolina are 2.5 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies.
"Medical, educational, economic, environmental and social factors all play a role in infant mortality, such as: does the mother have a safe place to live or food to eat or access to medical care?" wrote Mark T. Benton, Deputy Secretary for Health, and Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer, in the document's introductory letter. "We want all babies to celebrate their first birthday, but we need a shared goal, an accountable process, and many partners working together to reach that goal."
The 2022 NCSHIP aligns with the Healthy North Carolina 2030 Scorecard, a tracking system for 21 population health indicators. Each of 21 focus areas in the 2022 document include several policy initiatives proposed for consideration in each area.
The report lists 11 policy initiatives for consideration in addressing infant mortality. The focus areas include developing standards for levels of care for mothers and infants, providing appropriate prenatal care and promoting routine medical checkups.
"We know that common objectives and aligned work across multiple sectors are essential for making meaningful, lasting change," Tilson said in a statement. "We encourage partners to identify those Healthy North Carolina 2030 indicators your organization can adopt and become involved in the process of making lasting, positive change."