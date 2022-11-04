(The Center Square) — Voters have a choice between two starkly different candidates in the tight race for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, where former college football star Bo Hines faces off against state Sen. Wiley Nickel in next week's general election.
Hines, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump, was a freshman all-American wide receiver at North Carolina State University before earning a political science degree at Yale University and eventually a law degree from Wake Forest University this year while campaigning to replace U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.
Hines, 27, has centered his campaign on issues including the economy, immigration reform, free speech, infrastructure, the Second Amendment and election integrity, while also stressing rising crime, inflation and government spending on the campaign trail.
"It is crucial that we leverage the power of capitalism to create an economy that serves the American people by protecting American jobs and businesses at home," Hines said on his campaign website. "It is essential we revert back to the 'America First' trade and economic policies that incentivized investment in our country and our citizens while discouraging offshoring and corporate inversions."
Hines has vowed to "always fight to defend the Second Amendment" and believes "illegal immigration hurts our society and penalizes immigrants who have followed the rules and entered our country legally."
Hines is endorsed by the North Carolina Troopers Association for his strong support for law enforcement, and has criticized his opponent for defending violent criminals in court. He also supports lower taxes and less government interference in the lives of North Carolinians.
"Healthy competition drives up the quality of the product and lowers the cost of the good," Hines told WRAL. "These are things the government should be working to do."
Nickel, a 46-year-old Democratic state senator backed by former President Barack Obama, has served in the North Carolina General Assembly since 2019. He has a political science degree from Tulane University and a law degree from Pepperdine University and has worked for former Vice President Al Gore and Obama.
Nickel's campaign website touts a long list of "priorities" if elected, including taxes, the economy and jobs, affordable healthcare, gun safety, "defending your rights" for abortion, protecting the environment and gun safety, among others.
"In Congress, I'll fight for fair tax reform that shifts the tax burden away from working families and asks big corporations to pay their fair share," he said on his campaign website. "It's time to level the playing field and invest in programs that help strengthen the middle class."
Nickel believes the government should lower gas prices "by forcing big oil CEOs who are gouging customers to pay a windfall tax on their record profits" and has vowed to "take away tax breaks from companies that ship jobs overseas."
Nickel promises to "fight hard to protect" abortion rights, and contends immigrants "who wish to come to our country seeking a better life deserve a pathway to visas or citizenship that doesn't take decades to complete."
Nickel supports "common-sense safety measures" for gun owners, earning him an endorsement from Moms Demand Action. He opposes the defund the police movement, but supports "funding co-response programs for communities to invest in social work, mental health, or substance abuse professionals" to address rising crime.
The Cook Political Report currently rates the race a "Republican toss-up," while the most recent poll conducted for The John Locke Foundation in late October shows Nickel with a one-point advantage.
Nickel has raised $3.2 million and spent $2.8 million on his campaign through Oct. 19. He reported $389,847 cash on hand heading into the final stretch of the race. Hines has raised $2.8 million and spent $2.7 million, and had $156,835 cash on hand on Oct. 19, according to the Federal Election Commission.