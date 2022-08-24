(The Center Square) — President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt could affect approximately 12% of North Carolina's 10.5 million residents, according to Student Loan Hero.
The plan calls for forgiveness of $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 annually. Borrowers will be able to cap repayment of student loans at 5% of their annual income.
The average balance for federal and private student loan borrowers in North Carolina is $36,293, according to a 2021 study by Student Loan Hero, a LendingTree company founded to help student loan borrowers organize, manage and repay student loans. The U.S. average is $36,689, according to the site. The total outstanding student loan debt for North Carolinians is $47.9 billion and the average monthly payment is $282.
Student Loan Hero ranked North Carolina seventh in average federal and private student loan debt; South Carolina was ranked fifth ($36,574).
North Carolina ranked 26th in student loan debt in an analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia by WalletHub. The site, which provides information for improving credit scores and is owned by Evolution Finance, Inc., a resource for credit and gift cards, used five metrics to determine "Student-Loan Indebtedness." It used six metrics to determine "Grant & Student Work Opportunities."
Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Education estimated the total outstanding balances on student loans was $1.61 trillion, according to WalletHub. It results in an average of approximately $37,000 for each of the nation's 43.4 million borrowers.
More than 60% of North Carolina students who graduate from a private or public school have student loan debt, according to information on Attorney General Josh Stein's website. The average student loan borrower owes more than $25,000, according to Stein's site.
"There are some returns to education that cannot be measured numerically – becoming a more informed voter, life-long contacts and friends, a deeper philosophical understanding of the world," Lucia Dunn, professor emerita of economics at The Ohio State University, told WalletHub. "These things should also be considered. But on a strictly economic basis, if the major does not produce measurable value added sufficient to justify taking on the required debt, then I think a family may want to consider other options."