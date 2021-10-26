(The Center Square) – Most North Carolinians think improving the electric grid and infrastructure are critical or important to the country’s future, according to a new Meredith College poll.
Meredith College conducted a survey of 699 registered voters from various parts of North Carolina from Oct. 15-18. The survey results showed 50.1% of respondents think improving the electric grid is critical to the country’s future. More than 40% said modernizing water systems and constructing roads and bridges were critical.
Half of the survey respondents were women, and 1% identified as nonbinary. Nearly 64% of respondents were over 40 years old (63.9%). More than 72% of those surveyed were white, and 44% live in urban neighborhoods. About 30% were registered as Republicans, 34% were registered as Democrats, 34% were unaffiliated and 14% were “other.”
President Joe Biden has set the goal for the U.S. power grid run on 100% clean energy by 2035. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law earlier this month that transitions the state to clean energy. Overall, 72% of respondents said improving the electric grid was important or critical to the country’s future.
Most Democrats (60.6%) said improving the grid was critical to the country’s future. A little more than half (50.9%) of unaffiliated voters and 52.4% of other voters also said it was critical.
The survey showed 42.9% of respondents said modernizing water systems is critical, and 36.8% of respondents said it was important. Similarly, 43.9% of respondents said construction of roads are critical and 34% said it was important.
The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $5.5 billion for infrastructure projects. North Carolina would be in line to receive $7.2 billion for roads and highways, $911 million for public transportation, $457 million for bridge construction and repair, $440 million for clean water. The bill still has to pass the U.S. House.
Half of Democrats surveyed said upgrading water systems were critical, as well as 44.1% of unaffiliated voters and 47.6% of other voters. Only 31.1% of Republicans said it was critical.
More than half of Democrats and other voters said bridge and road construction were critical. While 47.3% of unaffiliated voters and only 29.9% of Republicans said it was critical.
North Carolinians are dissatisfied with the direction of the country, the poll showed. Less than 30% of respondents are satisfied with the direction of the country, which was the lowest in the history of the Meredith Poll.
Over half of Democratic respondents were satisfied with the direction of the country, but fewer than 1 in 5 Republicans and unaffiliated voters were satisfied, Meredith found.
The poll has a margin of error of 3.5%.