(The Center Square) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd continues to hold a significant lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, according to the latest poll.
The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,098 likely general election voters Nov. 4-6, and 51.2% said they would vote for Budd, compared to 44.8% who plan to vote for Beasley and 1.9% for another candidate. Only 2.1% of those surveyed remained undecided in the poll, which had a margin of error of 2.9%.
The results released Monday mark a three-point increase for Budd and a one-point increase for Beasley since Trafalgar’s last poll in the race Oct. 16-19, and align with other recent polls showing the congressman pulling ahead in what was essentially a tied race just one month ago.
Budd, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, has gained momentum in recent weeks with a relentless focus on issues he believes North Carolinians care about most.
"People are furious right now about three, three main things," he told NPR. "It depends on how you divide it: It’s inflation, it’s crime, and it’s education."
Michael Bitzer, a Catawba College political science professor, told the news site a Beasley upset would likely hinge on black voter turnout.
"They need that coalition to come out and perform almost at historic levels for a midterm in order to be competitive," he said.
Beasley, who has former President Barack Obama’s endorsement, has focused on meeting voters at churches and in more rural areas of the state in recent weeks as she has attacked her opponent’s record in Congress and shifted messaging to a focus on the economy.
"We’ve just come through a pandemic. And, of course, costs are rising, and they want to know that, as the next senator, I’m going to fight hard to make sure that families can take care of themselves," Beasley told The Grio. "So many are working two or three jobs to take care of their families. People are feeling everything, from pain at the pump to the cost of prescription drugs and everything in between."
Budd has tied or led Beasley in every poll since late September, though he has widened his lead in recent weeks.
The Trafalgar poll released Monday is consistent with other recent polls of at least 1,000 likely voters in November that show Budd with at least a five-point lead.
A survey of 1,140 likely voters conducted by Remington Research Group Nov. 1-2 found 50% support Budd compared to 43% for Beasley, with 5% undecided and a 2.9% margin of error.
An East Carolina University poll of 1,183 likely voters conducted Nov. 1-3 gave Budd a 52% to 47% lead, with just 1% undecided and a 3.3% margin of error.
The U.S. Senate race in North Carolina is one of a handful that could ultimately determine control of the upper chamber, which is currently divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie breaking vote tips the balance of power to the former.
Republican National Committee chair Rhonda McDaniel told NPR the Senate race is one of several in the state that could have a significant impact on the party’s local and national influence.
"I think North Carolina is a purple state, but I do think we’ve seen some really good trends for the Republican Party," she said. "So this is a state that can be instrumental in a lot of different ways."