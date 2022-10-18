(The Center Square) — Republican Rep. Ted Budd has widened his lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley with just a few weeks to go before Election Day, according to a recent poll.
Half of the 902 likely North Carolina Voters who ECU Poll contacted by cell phone, landlines and online Oct. 10-13 said they would vote for Budd, while 44% would vote for Beasley if the election "were to be held today." The poll showed 5% undecided, with a margin of error of 3.8%.
"Although it is still competitive, Ted Budd is the favorite to win North Carolina’s U.S. Senate election based on our latest poll numbers," said Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research.
The 6% lead over Beasley is double Budd’s lead in ECU Poll’s early September survey, which showed Budd leading Beasley 49%-46%.
Budd gained among women, as numbers shifted from a Beasley advantage of 52%-41% in early September to a 48% to 46% Beasley advantage in the most recent poll. Budd leads among both white working class and college educated voters, at 72%-22% and 51%-44%, respectively, while Beasley leads among black voters 83%-11%.
The ECU Poll also shows Budd leading Beasley with senior voters 58%-37%, and in the 40 to 64 age demographic, 50%-44%.
Beasley leads Budd among voters under the age of 40 at 48%-42%.
Budd has the strongest support in western North Carolina, where he’s up 58%-35%, but he also holds a notable advantage in the eastern side of the state at 54%-36%. Beasley leads in the Raleigh/Durham area 55%-40%, and in Charlotte at 52%-45%, while Budd leads in the Piedmont region, 52%-39%, according to the poll.
The poll came just days after Budd and Beasley faced off in a debate on Oct. 7 in a high-stakes race that could sway U.S. Senate control, which is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. Budd has likened Beasley’s policies to President Joe Biden’s, while Beasley has targeted Budd’s record representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.
The ECU Poll shows North Carolina voters generally intend to vote Republican over Democrat in their congressional district races, with 49% supporting the generic Republican candidate versus 44% who support their Democrat candidate. That 5-point advantage is more than double the national Republican advantage of 2 points, the pollster reports.
Biden’s approval rating in North Carolina, meanwhile, has declined from 44% approval in September to 38% approval in October, according to ECU Poll.