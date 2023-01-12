(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will “sharpen its focus” on low performing schools in 2023 as part of a four-year strategic vision unveiled this week.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt announced Operation Polaris 2.0 on Tuesday that builds on an initiative launched in 2021 to guide the department’s efforts to address longstanding challenges in the state’s public schools.
Operation Polaris 2.0 is a progress report on that initiative that also outlines the department’s focus moving toward Truitt’s “North Star”: “that every student deserves a highly qualified, excellent teacher in every classroom.”
“Operation Polaris continues to serve as a long-term, proactive and forward-thinking vision for education in the state and one that evolves to fit the challenges and changes facing the state’s public schools,” Truitt said. “Many initiatives outlined in the first iteration of Operation Polaris are well underway and others, such as strengthening literacy and workforce development, have been enhanced or added as our work to date has led us to new solutions.”
Operation Polaris 2.0 lays out priorities for seven different areas in the coming years: literacy, student support services, accountability and testing, competency-based education, human capital, district and regional support, and the Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration.
“As we continue with Operation Polaris 2.0, the agency will sharpen its focus on schools designated as low performing,” Truitt wrote in the report. “The division previously called District and School Transformation in Operation Polaris 1.0 has been renamed Office of District and Regional Support and will continue providing comprehensive, hands-on support for North Carolina’s most challenged schools and districts.”
That work involves categorizing all schools and districts based on needs and providing custom supports. The goal is to reduce the number of schools or districts designated as low-performing by 50% by 2024-25. DRS will also work to build instructional capacity through a North Carolina Instructional Leadership Academy.
DRS will provide schools with a list of available services based on their category or tier of need, and monitor feedback from schools, both through satisfaction surveys and a streamlined data-capturing system.
The report also highlights funding for DRS that will end in September 2024, and efforts to revise its federal plan for low-performing schools this spring to present a budget request to continue the work in 2024.
“This process will take place in spring 2023 and final approval by (the U.S. Department of Education) is expected by June 2023,” according to the report. “A request will be made to the General Assembly during the 2024 short session to make the CARES Intensive Support model a permanent structure at NCDPI based on evidence that the model can transform chronically low-performing schools.”
The plan for improving low-performing schools ties into the department’s focus on redesigning the state’s K-12 testing and accountability system, which is expected to involve “deep stakeholder engagement with schools, teachers, parents, and student, and collaboration with sector partners, educational and business nonprofits, and the N.C. General Assembly” over the next year, the report read.
“For School Performance Grade Redesign, next steps include narrowing the number of academic and non-academic indicators, assessing them for validity and reliability, and then applying various weighting formulas,” according to the document. “NCDPI will outline and report feedback to the N.C. General Assembly to create a multi-indicator school performance grade model.”