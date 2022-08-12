(The Center Square) – North Carolina, with no relaxation in its gas taxes, is running 29 cents below the national average for a gallon of unleaded three weeks ahead of Labor Day weekend.
The Old North State, however, is behind the national rate of decline in the last seven days for gas and diesel prices, according to the AAA website.
Friday morning, unleaded averaged $3.688 per gallon and diesel $4.971. Among states and the District of Columbia, that is 17th-best for unleaded, 23rd for diesel.
For unleaded, that’s an improvement of 11.4 cents in the past week and 60.8 cents better than a month ago. Diesel’s drops are 11.3 cents in the last week and 52.5 cents in the past month. A year ago, unleaded was $2.93 and diesel $3.14.
The national average for a gallon of unleaded was $3.978 on Friday morning, according to AAA. It has fallen 13.5 cents in a week and 67.7 cents in a month. One year ago, the national average was $3.186. Diesel has fallen 13.3 cents in the last week, 56.5 cents in the last month, and was $3.294 a year ago.
North Carolina’s average climbed to $4.671 on June 13, three days after diesel peaked at $5.766.
State lawmakers, when they convene for a brief session on Aug. 23, may consider a $200 gas tax rebate for residents proposed by Senate Democrats in May. Republicans, with majorities in the Senate and House, have indicated they prefer a kind of relief that is broader and lasts longer.
According to consumer input on GasBuddy.com, the state’s low price in the last 24 hours was $3.12 at Shannon’s Stop & Shop in Greensboro on Thursday. A $3.17 at the Mobil location on MLK Boulevard in New Bern was reported Friday morning.