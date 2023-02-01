(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education.
The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of parents, and install guardrails on curriculum dealing with gender identity and sexual orientation.
Proponents of the bill have argued the need to ensure parents have access to information on curriculum, text books, student health, and other issues. Opponents have argued that many of the protections in the bill already exist, and have likened the legislation to a controversial bill connected to homosexuality approved in Florida last year. Public school proponents have also argued the legislation imposes additional work on educators without additional pay.
Numerous Senate Republicans held a press conference Wednesday morning to introduce Senate Bill 49, which was filed Tuesday by Republican Sens. Amy Galey of Alamance County, Michael Lee of New Hanover County, and Lisa Barnes of Nash County, with several co-sponsors.
A similar bill was approved by the Senate in June 2022 on a party-line vote, but did not receive a vote in the House. Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, told the media at the time he did not believe the lower chamber had enough votes to override a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Republicans have a supermajority in the Senate and are within one vote of the same in the House.
“The General Assembly finds that parental involvement and empowerment is fundamental to the successful education of all students,” SB49 reads. “To strengthen partnerships among parents and school personnel, public school units and all public school unit personnel shall fully support and cooperate in implementing a well-planned, inclusive, and comprehensive program to assist parents and families in effectively participating in their child’s education.”
The bill would guarantee parents access to a variety of education records and materials, while prohibiting schools from creating, sharing or storing biometric data, blood, DNA, and video or voice recordings without written parental consent.
SB49 also requires schools to create a process for resolving parental complaints, and subjects state employees to disciplinary action if they attempt to encourage or coerce a child to withhold information from a parent.
A section on age-appropriate lessons for young students was among the most contentious last session.
SB49 reads, in part, “Instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality shall not be included in the curriculum provided in grades kindergarten through fourth grade, regardless of whether the information is provided by school personnel or third parties.”
The bill received a hearing on Wednesday in the Senate Education Committee that Galey and Lee co-chair. It’s scheduled to move to the Senate Health Care Committee once approved.