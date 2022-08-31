(The Center Square) — Oral arguments began today in North Carolina's decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit, the day after justices denied a request to remove a group of "plaintiff-intervenors" in the case.
The oral arguments started Wednesday morning with comments from Matthew Tilley, attorney for legislative Republicans, and Robert Hunter, lawyer for the state controller. The two shared the first 30 minutes, followed by North Carolina Senior Deputy Attorney General Amar Majmundar and Melanie Black Dubis, attorney for the plaintiffs, who received 30 minutes each.
Tilley argued the case before the court centers on questions of whether a previous judgment applies beyond Hoke County and whether the judiciary can order education spending. Tilley noted that the most recent budget appropriations for education represent the largest investment in the state's history of $22 billion over two years, or more than 41% of the state budget for K-12 education.
He also highlighted a previous Supreme Court ruling that found the North Carolina Constitution guarantees every student a sound basic education.
"But whether a right exists and whether plaintiffs have obtained a proper judgment establishing a violation anywhere other than Hoke County are different questions," he said. "Whether the judiciary can order the state to implement and fund and appropriate money for a sweeping eight-year, 146-item comprehensive remedial plan (CRP) … that would remove decision-making over education from the people and dictate education policy and spending for the state for the next decade is yet another question."
Tilley acknowledged the Supreme Court amended a prior order to remove a forced transfer of education funding, but argued the court erred by continuing to require the CRP. He cited several reasons why that was incorrect, including a lack of statewide judgment, a trial court's failure to treat the state budget's education spending as "presumptively constitutional," and a prior Supreme Court directive in the case that called for solutions that "minimize encroachment" into the other branches of government.
Majmundar argued "the core constitutional (issue) in this case is the fundamental right of every child to receive a sound basic education."
Majmundar alleged prior court orders expanded a finding on inadequate education in Hoke County statewide, though Chief Justice Paul Newby and other justices questioned that assertion.
"How did we get from Hoke County specifics to … a statewide situation? When, where, how was all of this evidence presented and where is the order?" Newby questioned.
"The judgments declared by this court, the constitutional pronouncements from this court, extend beyond the borders of Hoke County," Majnumdar said. "It extends to every child."
Dubis framed the case in a similar way as Majmundar: "The issue before the court today … is very narrow. When the state of North Carolina violates the fundamental affirmative constitutional right to the privilege of education for 20 years, can this court do anything about it?"
Dubis claimed the answer is yes and cited numerous instances in the court record to support that position.
Justices repeatedly questioned when exactly the courts issued a statewide formal order with findings of fact and conclusions of law, and Dubis repeatedly pointed to comments from the trial judge that expanded the scope of the case.
She also cited previous Supreme Court precedent that gives courts the power to compel spending in "unique circumstances."
"This court recognizes there are certain, and perhaps this is the unique circumstance when the court can reach to the power of the purse, and this is it," she said.
The Wednesday proceedings came a day after the high court ruled 4-3 along party lines to deny a request filed by Tilley to remove "plaintiff-intervenors," citing an earlier refusal by Justice Anita Earls to recuse herself from the case.
"Justice Earls held that, although she signed Plaintiff-Intervenors' initial complaint, she did not need to recuse herself because 'the facts and claims at issue in the Intervening Complaint — which largely concerned student assignment policies in CMS — are entirely unrelated to the questions presently before this Court,'" Tilley wrote. "In addition, Justice Earls introduced an August 2005 order from the trial court — which had not previously been made part of the record on appeal — that clarified that Plaintiff-Intervenors were only permitted to intervene for the limited purpose of pursuing their claim related to the conditions in CMS."
Democrat Justices Robin Hudson, Sam Ervin IV, Michael Morgan and Earls voted against removing the plaintiff-intervenors, while Republican Justices Newby, Tamara Barringer and Phil Berger Jr. dissented.