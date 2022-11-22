(The Center Square) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein finalized $6.6 billion in agreements with two opioid makers on Tuesday to settle claims the companies contributed to the opioid crisis.
Stein announced agreements with Teva and Allergan on Tuesday that stem from a worldwide effort to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for the ongoing public health crisis.
The settlements announced by Stein will settle allegations Teva and Allergan overstated the benefits of opioids, downplayed the risk of addiction, and failed to maintain effective controls to prevent diversion. North Carolina’s portion of the settlement amounts to $188 million, paid over 13 years.
“These settlements are just the latest step in our dogged pursuit of justice on behalf of people whose lives have been torn apart by opioid addiction,” Stein said. “I am proud to work alongside my colleagues around the nation to secure desperately needed resources. We are delivering significant funds to help people get treatment and recovery services they need, and we’re not done yet.”
The settlements involve North Carolina, Iowa, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to a Stein press release.
Those states secured preliminary agreements with Teva and Allergan over the summer, and it’s unclear when exactly states will receive the funds.
“State attorneys general on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and the companies have now agreed to final settlement terms, which are now being sent to other states for review and approval,” the press release read. “The parties are optimistic that the settlement will gain substantial state support by the end of 2022, allowing local governments to join the deal during the first quarter of 2023.”
The settlement with Teva will prevent the company from marketing opioids and will ensure systems to prevent drug abuse, while the Allergan settlement requires the company to stop selling opioids for a decade, according to Stein.
Teva noted in a press release that “while the agreement will include no admission of wrongdoing, it remains in our best interest to put these cases behind us and continue to focus on the patients we serve every day.”
The Tuesday announcement comes a week after Walmart announced it reached a $3.1 billion settlement with 40 states, including North Carolina, to resolve allegations the company improperly dispensed OxyContin and other prescription opioids at its pharmacies.
“NC’s share is $89 million!” Stein posted to Twitter last week. “It’s on top of the $750 million we’ve already won that is already being deployed across NC for treatment, recovery, harm reduction & prevention.”
Like the Teva deal, the Walmart settlement does not require the company to admit liability, and it “strongly disputes” the allegations, which were outlined in federal lawsuits filed by state and local governments.
“Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date,” according to a Walmart statement.
States also reached a $26 million opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson earlier this year.
More than 28,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to drug overdoses between 2000 and 2020. In 2020, an average of nine North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose, a 40% increase over the year prior, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported in March.