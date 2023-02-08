(The Center Square) – North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations by more than $3 million over the next dozen years to develop a new facility in Durham County, the Cooper administration announced.
The Tuesday announcement brings the total for taxpayer-funded incentives in the electric vehicle industry in North Carolina over the last two years to more than $632.4 million.
The latest incentive will provide Kempower Inc. up to $3,010,500 to create 306 jobs and invest $41 million in a new manufacturing facility.
“North Carolina’s global reputation as a clean energy manufacturing powerhouse continues to grow,” Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Electric vehicle charging stations are a key component of our transportation infrastructure and we welcome these high-wage clean energy jobs that Kempower brings to our state.”
Data shows many of the Job Development Investment Grants ultimately do not produce as many jobs as advertised.
An Economic Development Grant Report from October shows that out of the 384 Job Development Investment Grants announced between 2003 and the summer of 2022, only 183 remained active, while 85 were terminated with some funds dispersed, 68 were terminated with no funds dispersed, and 11 had withdrawn.
A mere 37 grants – about 9% - completed the stated terms and closed with funds dispersed, according to the report.
Finland-based Kempower manufactures and distributes a wide variety of DC charging stations for the public, electric vehicle fleets, and original equipment manufacturers. The company expects to start producing DC fast chargers compliant with the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program in North Carolina this year.
North Carolina’s NEVI program is designed to ensure at least four DC fast chargers at least every 50 miles on the state’s highways.
Jobs at Kempower’s new facility are expected to come with an average annual salary of $88,440 by the project’s third year, or marginally better than the Durham County average of $86,686, according to a Cooper statement.
“We’re excited to welcome these new clean energy jobs to our region,” said state Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham County. “Kempower’s decision to locate operations in Durham County shows people around the world that we’re the perfect location for tomorrow’s leading industries.”
The $3 million deal follows several other taxpayer-funded incentives the Cooper administration has awarded to benefit the electric vehicle industry over the last several years.
In just the past two, North Carolina has agreed to a $316.1 million subsidy for the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast; up to $315 million for a Toyota battery plant; and $1.3 million for the electric boat manufacturer Forza X1.