(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created a child care crisis in North Carolina, early learning officials said.
Child care centers in North Carolina are facing widespread closure, low attendance, and shortages in teaching staff and resources to keep them safe, Donna White, interim president of the North Carolina Partnership for Children, told lawmakers Thursday.
White said COVID-19 has exposed the weakness of the child care system and its social and economic impact.
“We need to work to build a more sustainable child care industry,” White told members of the House Select Committee on COVID-19's Health Care Working Group. “As critical as child care is now in this emergency, it will certainly be vital to North Carolina's economic recovery and social recovery.”
The North Carolina Partnership for Children is part of a local early childhood network that has a public-private partnership with the state to improve learning.
Most workers in the state were directed to stay home through April 30 because of a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper. White said Thursday that Cooper’s order has led to a shutdown of a majority of the child care centers involved in the state's system. Many said they will not recover from the pandemic without public aid.
According to National Association for the Education of Young Children, 32 percent of North Carolina child care centers said they will not be able to survive closing for more than two weeks without help to pay staff, rent and other costs. Another 12 percent said they will not survive closing at all without aid, and 28 percent said they do not know long they would be able to close their doors and be able recover without it.
White asked lawmakers to continue state subsidies, offer operating grants and ways to recoup the lost of revenue. She also asked for bonus pay to retain staff and a permanent pay raise going forward.
Although most of the state is at a standstill, first responders and other workers who provide essential services still are required to show up to work.
White said the Emergency Child Care Hotline receives 100 to 175 calls a day from first responders looking for child care. In the meantime, many child care centers are operating with 60 percent capacity, White said, and 43 percent of parents cannot pay fees even with subsidies.
White told lawmakers child care centers need to be able to pay a second shift of employees to offer 24-hour service to first responders.
Open child care centers also run the risk of more exposure to COVID-19, which spreads from person-to-person.
Guidance from the state's Division of Child Development and Early Education requires providers to check the temperature of each child every day before they enter child care centers. However, Jennifer Simpson, the executive director for the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, said they realized early on centers did not have enough thermometers to complete the fever checks. Centers now also are facing shortages in personal protective equipment.
Members of the COVID-19 working group plan to draft two bills from the weekly remote meetings that will be filed when the Legislature convenes April 28.
“One bill will focus on policy regulatory, and the other bill will focus on funding a need,” co-chair Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said.