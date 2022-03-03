(The Center Square) – A group of North Carolina voting activists and the North Carolina Justice Department are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a request from Republicans in the General Assembly to toss out a new congressional map enacted last week by a state court.
Attorneys for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, Common Cause NC, the state Justice Department and the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters filed briefs in opposition to a request from Republican lawmakers to block a new congressional map ahead of the Wednesday deadline set by Chief Justice John Roberts.
North Carolina Republicans filed a petition for an emergency stay Friday after a Wake County Superior Court judicial panel rejected a revised congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly two days prior and adopted a map drafted by three special masters.
The move stemmed from a lawsuit filed by voting rights activists that claimed maps approved by the General Assembly in November were gerrymandered. A lower court disagreed, but the state Supreme Court ruled the maps unconstitutional because they allegedly favored Republicans.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, argued that by adopting the alternative congressional map, the Wake County court violated a clause in the U.S. Constitution stipulating separation of powers.
“The United States Constitution is clear – state legislatures, not state judges, are responsible for setting the rules governing elections,” Moore said.
Attorneys representing plaintiffs in the initial lawsuit pointed to U.S. Supreme Court precedent in calling on the court to “decline applicants’ invitation to upend North Carolina’s administration of its elections at this late juncture.”
“Where North Carolina courts have enforced North Carolina’s Constitution pursuant to North Carolina’s statutory procedures to ensure that North Carolina voters are not forced to choose their members of Congress based on a gerrymandered map, this court should not say otherwise,” the brief read.
The North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and Common Cause NC made similar arguments.
“With candidate filing set to close in two days and the congressional primary imminent, applicants make an eleventh-hour request to throw North Carolina's electoral process into disarray,” according to the brief from the N.C. League of Conservation Voters. “Their radical theory is that this court should jettison at least half a dozen of its decisions, spanning a century, and hold for the first time that the Elections Clause prohibits state courts from applying state constitutions to state legislation that regulates congressional elections.”
Attorneys with the state Justice Department cited North Carolina’s March 1 filing deadline in highlighting how a U.S. Supreme Court case would impact the state’s election timeline.
“If this court enters a stay and the state reverts back to the old congressional map, any number of candidates will find themselves registered to run in the wrong district or for an office they no longer wish to pursue,” the Justice Department argued. “Given this context, applicants’ stay request should be denied. It is a 'bedrock tenet of election law' that courts should not interfere with a state’s elections laws and procedures 'in the period close to an election.’”
The Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and National Republican Redistricting Trust also filed briefs in the case that cited the Constitution’s separation clause and argued claims of gerrymandering are misguided.
“While much ink has been spilled lamenting the chronic practice of some state courts straying far beyond the jurisdictional boundaries set by the Elections Clause, the problem is neither abstract nor formalistic," according to a joint brief submitted by state and national Republicans. "The North Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to tread over the work of the State’s legislature was motivated by the court’s assessment of social science offerings that, when placed under any modicum of scrutiny, do not, and cannot, show that North Carolina’s congressional districts 'were intentionally constructed to yield a consistent partisan advantage for Republicans.’ ”
States redraw legislative and congressional district maps every decade using updated census data. The 2020 census showed North Carolina’s population grew by more than 888,000, which resulted in the state gaining one congressional seat, for a total delegation of 14. Currently, North Carolina’s 13-member delegation consists of eight Republicans and five Democrats.