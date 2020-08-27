(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who already receive at least $100 a week in state unemployment benefits could get an additional $300 weekly from the federal government as early as next week, Gov. Roy Cooper said.
The Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) has approved the state's application for supplementary payments from its Disaster Relief Fund as part of the Lost Wages Assistance program.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security (DES) said it is reprogramming its benefits system to make payments to eligible people as "quickly as possible."
Cooper told reporters Tuesday his administration is trying to issue the payments sometime next week.
"We're hoping that that's when that can happen," he said.
According to DES, workers who have lost their jobs because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic can qualify for the funds for Aug. 1., Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Aug. 8 that sets aside $44 billion from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund for states to replace a previously expired program.
While the preceding Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program provided workers with $600 a week for 13 weeks, Congress did not decide on the program's course before it sunset at the end of July.
Trump's initial order required states to cover 25 percent of $400 weekly payments, but guidance issued later allowed states to count current regular benefits as their $100 share.
Cooper said he is willing to discuss options for the state's share with legislators. Senate budget writers have expressed support for increasing unemployment benefits through the Lost Wages Assistance program.
"They're currently working with their counterparts in the House and running the numbers with nonpartisan budget experts," said Lauren Horsch, spokesperson for Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.
Trump's program expires in late December, but the program will last until FEMA's funding runs out or if Congress approves a new supplementary program.
"What Congress and the president need to do is get back to work," Cooper said.
DES has paid out more than $7.1 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits to 870,800 claimants since March 15 – $1.6 billion of which is in state benefits. The agency said it has received 36,847 claims over the past week.
Cooper's budget proposal, released Wednesday, calls for an increase in state unemployment benefits to workers from $350 to $500 weekly and from 12 weeks to 15 weeks.
Cooper also announced a plan to use $175 million in federal aid for rental and utility payment assistance for North Carolinians facing economic hardship because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.