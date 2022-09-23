(The Center Square) — North Carolina will survey its citizens on how to best assess school performance.
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is collaborating with EducationNC to get public input as its traditional A through F performance grading system is overhauled. DPI believes the current performance measurement doesn’t accurately reflect all aspects of school quality because it places too much weight on student achievement as determined by standardized testing.
Feedback on the current system is being sought from parents, educators, students and community members as well as how school quality might be better measured in the future.
North Carolina’s public and charter schools began receiving an A through F grades beginning with the 2013-14 school year. School performance was measured primarily by end-of-grade tests and end-of-course exams. State law requires 80% of a school’s grade to come from test scores and 20% from student academic growth, the amount learned from one year to the next.
"School performance grades are really about school quality, but right now the model overemphasizes student test scores while not accounting for the other ways schools are preparing students for post-secondary success," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a statement announcing the survey. "The model should incorporate other important metrics — not just high-stakes student testing — to redefine school quality."
A working group comprised of superintendents, charter school leaders, the 2022 North Carolina Principal and Teacher of the Year, school district leaders, the University of North Carolina, North Carolina Community Colleges, representatives from independent colleges, the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, the governor’s office and other organizations met to discuss the redesign of school performance. The group was facilitated by the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment.
DPI’s four-year strategic plan, launched in 2021, included a goal to develop a multi-measure model of school performance with greater emphasis on educational values identified by North Carolinians.
"While academic proficiency in our schools remains of utmost importance, there are other indicators that should be considered in the overall model," said Deputy Superintendent Michael Maher, who oversees the Office of Innovation and the performance redesign project. "This process is heavily focused on feedback so that we can learn what North Carolinians deem important that should be considered when determining the quality of a school."
The survey will close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10. DPI plans to publish the survey results and then get additional feedback from key stakeholder groups to refine the areas to be measured.
"This survey is the first step of many, as we look to solicit feedback from across the state and select indicators that help paint a more complete picture of school quality," Truitt said. "We hope that parents, community members and educators will give of their time to complete it."