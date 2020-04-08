(The Center Square) – North Carolina plans to provide housing for thousands of individuals who are high-risk or have tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.
Cooper, in a joint effort with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, plans to secure 16,500 units in dormitories, hotels, motels, trailers or other facilities for those in need.
"North Carolinians without stable housing still need places to go if they have a mild case of COVID-19 or need to quarantine after being exposed to the virus," Cooper said in a statement Wednesday. "These types of alternatives will help people who have no other safe options to self-isolate or social distance while we slow the spread of this virus."
Cooper is recruiting local businesses and organizations to assist with the effort. The units will house North Carolinians who have tested positive for COVID-19 and need to be isolated but do not require hospitalization, those who have received quarantine orders from medical professionals and those who have been identified as high risk.
It is unclear how much the program will cost. Cooper's office did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. FEMA will pay 75 percent of the operational costs for the sheltering program, and North Carolina will pay the remaining 25 percent, according to a news release from Cooper's office.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,426 positive COVID-19 cases in the state – including 53 deaths – and 386 current hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 14,590 deaths in the U.S., with at least 425,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.