(The Center Square) — The winning candidates in North Carolina’s primaries raised $30.8 million and spent $22.9 million during the weeks leading up to the May 17 contests, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on June 30.
The June report showed the winning candidates in both parties of the 14 districts had $16.3 million in cash on hand.
The 14 candidates with Republican nominations raised a combined $16.2 million, compared to $14.6 million raised by those getting the Democrat nomination. The Republican nominees outspent the Democrat nominees $12.5 million to $10.4 million during the reporting period. Republicans had a dominant lead in cash on hand, $10.9 million to $5.4 million.
Here’s a review of each party’s nominees and financials reported to the FEC as of June 30:
First District
Donald Davis defeated Erica Smith and two other challengers with 64% of the vote in the Democratic primary. Incumbent Democrat G. K. Butterfield is not running for reelection. Davis raised $910,173, spent $701,487 and had $208,686 in cash on hand.
Sandy Smith defeated Sandy Roberson and six other challengers with 31% of the vote in the Republican primary. Smith raised $1.4 million, spent $1.3 million and had $43,737 in cash on hand.
Second District
Incumbent Deborah Ross ran unopposed in the Democrat Primary. She raised $1.5 million, spent $982,194 and had $1 million in cash on hand.
Christine Villaverde defeated Mahesh Ganorkar and one other challenger with 55% of the vote in the Republican primary. Villaverde raised $96,086, spent $72,634 and had $23,452 in cash on hand.
Third District
Barbara Gaskins defeated Joe Swartz with 81% of the vote in the Democratic primary. Gaskins raised $51,450, spent $47,168 and had $4,282 in cash on hand.
Incumbent Gregory Murphy defeated four challengers with 76% of the vote in the Republican primary. Murphy raised $1,456,954, spent $1,152,457 and had $566,727 in cash on hand.
Fourth District
Valerie Foushee gained 47% of the vote to Nida Allam and six other candidates in the Democratic primary. Incumbent David Price announced his retirement after serving since 1997.
Foushee raised $961,596, spent $914,603 and had $46,992 in cash on hand.
Courtney Geels defeated Robert Thomas with 65% of the vote to win the Republican primary. Geels raised $153,853, spent $97,544 and had $56,309 in cash on hand.
Fifth District
Kyle Parrish advanced as the Democratic candidate after the primary was cancelled. Parrish raised $17,161, spent $8,537 and had $8,624 in cash on hand.
Incumbent Virginia Foxx defeated Michael Ackerman with 77% of the vote to win the Republican primary. Foxx raised $1,579,513, spent $1,248,561 and had $2,671,836 in cash on hand.
Sixth District
Incumbent Kathy Manning advanced as the Democrat nominee after the primary election was cancelled. Manning raised $2 million spent $866,325 and had $1.5 million in cash on hand.
Christian Castelli gained 36% of the vote to Joseph Lee Haywood’s 34% and defeat five other challengers in the Republican primary. Castelli raised $405,097, spent $275,629 and had $129,468 in cash on hand.
Seventh District
Charles Graham gained 31% of the vote and Charles Evans had 29% and defeated two other challengers in the Democrat primary. Graham raised $236,004, spent $146,947 and had $89,057 in cash on hand.
Incumbent David Rouzer defeated Max Beckwith with 79% of the vote in the Republican primary. Rouzer raised $964,990, spent $945,019 and had $1,448,471 in cash on hand.
Eighth District
Scott Huffman became the Democrat nominee as the primary was cancelled. Huffman raised $73,094, spent $64,808 and had $12,919 in cash on hand.
Incumbent Dan Bishop was unopposed and will be the Republic nominee. Bishop raised $1,584,373, spent $494,473 and had $1,150,295 in cash on hand.
Ninth District
Ben Clark became the Democrat nominee as the primary was cancelled. Clark raised $41,396, spent $14,998 and had $26,397 in cash on hand.
Incumbent Richard Hudson received 80% of the vote and defeated three challengers to win the Republican nomination. Hudson raised $2,458,470, spent $1,112,245 and had $1,577,144 in cash on hand.
10th District
Pamela Genant defeated Michael Felder with 77% of the vote to win the Democrat primary. Genant raised $116,724, spent $111,734 and had $2,130 in cash on hand.
Incumbent Patrick McHenry gained 68% of the vote and defeated four challengers to win the Republican primary. McHenry raised $2.7 million, spent $2.8 million and had $1.6 million in cash on hand.
11th District
Jasmine Beach-Ferrara gained 60% of the vote to win the Democrat primary. Beach-Ferrara raised $1,807,922, spent $1,571,015 and had $236,907 in cash on hand.
Chuck Edwards gained 33.4% of the vote to incumbent Madison Cawthorn’s 31.9% to win the Republican primary. Edwards raised $1.1 million, spent $984,020 and had $116,897 in cash on hand.
12th District
Incumbent Alma Adams won the Democrat nomination with 92% of the vote in the primary. Adams raised $681,179, spent $531,452 and had $496,399 in cash on hand.
Tyler Lee won the Republican nomination with 43% of the vote and defeated two challengers. Lee raised $103,037, spent $95,869 and had $7,167 in cash on hand.
13th District
Wiley Nickel gained 53% of the vote and defeated four opponents to win the Democrat nomination. Nickel raised $$1.8 million, spent $1.3 million and had $510,440 in cash on hand.
Bo Hines finished with 32% of the vote and ahead of seven opponents to win the Republican nomination. Hines raised $1.7 million, spent $1.6 million and had $103,349 in cash on hand.
14th District (Created after 2020 Census)
Jeff Jackson received 86% of the vote to defeat Ramin Mammadov in the Democrat primary. Jackson raised $4.3 million, spent $3.1 million and had $1.2 million in cash on hand.
Pat Harrigan gained 75% of the vote to defeat Jonathan Simpson in the Republican primary. Harrigan raised $396,140, spent $223,742 and had $172,398 in cash on hand.