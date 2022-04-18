(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued to decline in March to 3.5%, falling 0.2% over the last month to eclipse the pre-pandemic rate of 3.6%.
The state unemployment rate fell by the same .2% as the national average in March, when it came in at just 0.1% lower than the national average of 3.6%.
North Carolina’s 3.5% March unemployment rate is a decrease of 1.7% from a year ago, and it translates into an increase of 191,889 jobs over the last year.
The number of people employed in March increased by 25,123 over February’s figures for a total number employed of 4,853,239. The number of people unemployed, meanwhile, decreased by 9,880 over the last month to 177,303, a figure that’s 80,734 lower than a year ago, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
North Carolina is creeping closer to what experts at the John Locke Foundation consider a full recovery from the pandemic: Matching or eclipsing the 5.1 million in the labor force in January 2020.
Paige Terryberry, senior analyst for fiscal policy at the John Locke Foundation, said labor force participation is still below the pre-pandemic high, but the unemployment rate is better.
"Less people returned to the labor force," she said. "The number of employed people and unemployed people looking for work is smaller."
Getting back to the 5.1 million in labor force participation "may not happen" for a variety of reasons, including retirements.
"We may just have a different labor force now," Terryberry said. "There could be a number of reasons for that."
North Carolina’s labor force participation for March stood at 5,030,542, up about 15,000 from a month ago and more than 110,000 above March 2021.
The state’s March unemployment rate of 3.5%, however, is an improvement over the seasonally adjusted pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 3.6% in February 2020.
Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased by 18,100 to 4,712,800 in March.
Construction led major industries in increases with 4,200 more employed over last month, followed by Education and Health Services with 4,000, manufacturing with 3,200, government with 2,200, professional and business services with 2,000, leisure and hospitality services with 1,100, other services with 1,100, information with 1,000, and financial activities with an additional 700.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 1,300 jobs, while mining and logging lost 100, according to the department’s figures.
Total nonfarm jobs increased by 185,300 since March 2021, with total private sector jobs increasing by 170,200 and government jobs increasing 15,100.
Major industries leading the gains over the last year include leisure and hospitality services with 54,500 jobs added, professional and business services with an additional 41,400 jobs, education and health services up 16,500, trade transportation and utilities with 16,300 more jobs, and government with 15,100 added.
Financial activities also gained 12,000 jobs over the last year, while manufacturing added 10,500, the information industry added 6,600, construction is up 6,500 and other services added 6,200 jobs over the last 12 months.
The only major industry to show a decrease in jobs since March 2021 is mining and logging, down 300, according to the Department of Commerce.