(The Center Square) — Unemployment rates in all of North Carolina's 100 counties decreased in July, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The figures, however, are complicated by a labor force participation rate that remains below pre-pandemic levels, with about 11,000 fewer people looking for work than in February 2020.
Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates released by the commerce department on Wednesday show an overall statewide rate of 3.7%, though the figure varies widely throughout North Carolina. The seasonally adjusted rate announced earlier in August was 3.4%, just below the national average of 3.5%.
Scotland County posted the highest non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 7.6%, while the lowest rate of 2.9% came from Buncombe, Swain and Chatham counties. All 15 of North Carolina's metro areas saw decreases in the non-seasonally adjusted rate for July, varying from a high of 6% in Rocky Mount to 2.9% in Asheville.
In June, revised data shows 80 counties posted unemployment rates below 5%, while 20 counties posted rates between 5% and 10%. For July, 86 counties fell into the first category and 14 in the latter.
Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were down in all 100 counties and 15 metro areas compared to July 2021.
The total number of North Carolina workers employed statewide increased in July by 31,277 to more than 4.9 million, while those unemployed dropped by 18,851 to 190,340, according to the non-seasonally adjusted data. Those figures reflect a statewide increase of 214,946 employed workers and a decrease of 65,092 unemployed, compared to July 2021.
The unemployment figures, however, are impacted by the labor force participation rate, or the number of employed and unemployed looking for work divided against the state's civilian population. That figure has increased since December 2021, though it still lags behind pre-pandemic levels.
In July, the labor force participation rate increased to 60.6%, while the rate in February 2020 was 61.3%.
That translates to 11,000 more unemployed individuals searching for work in February 2020 compared to July, according to Page Terryberry, senior analyst for fiscal policy at The John Locke Foundation, who recently highlighted the issue on the nonprofit's website.
"North Carolina's economic picture, then, is grimmer than the unemployment rate and jobs numbers show. The labor force is smaller. This is primarily driven by fewer unemployed people looking for work," Terryberry wrote. "If the labor force participation were at pre-pandemic levels, North Carolina would have 59,084 more people in the labor force. Similarly, if North Carolina had the same number of people employed, but with the larger labor force, unemployment would be 4.5%."
The unemployment figures also do not reflect the impact inflation is having on North Carolina families, which is requiring some to take second and third jobs to make ends meet. While average private wages are up 5.87% in North Carolina over the last year, the annualized inflation rate of 8.5% erased those gains and then some.
"Look beyond the unemployment rate and we find signs of an economy running out of steam," Terryberry wrote. "Businesses are struggling to hire workers, wage growth is not keeping up with inflation and some families are taking second jobs to stay afloat."