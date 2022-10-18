(The Center Square) — Record numbers of North Carolinians are using the state's intercity passenger rail service, with ridership now approaching 50,000 passengers a month.
Ridership on North Carolina Department of Transportation's NC By Train service, which is operated by Amtrak, hit a 32-year high in September, when a total of 48,488 passengers rode the Carolinian and Piedmont trains, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.
The trains' September numbers mark a 32% increase over the average pre-pandemic monthly ridership levels between 2014 and 2019.
"It's great to see record ridership on North Carolina's passenger rail," Cooper said. "A strong and growing state needs efficient transportation options and it's clear that more people are choosing NC By Train. We should continue to invest to connect our communities with high-quality passenger rail."
While the NC By Train system is generating record ridership, experts are quick to point out that's an exception to a long tradition of taxpayer subsidized trains that typically offer poor returns for the investment.
"Amtrak service is heavily subsidized by taxpayers and ridership increases on a specific line or two—while good news for North Carolina if true—shouldn't be cherry-picked to make broader claims to argue for more taxpayer funding of rail projects that generate large financial losses and serve very few passengers compared to roads and buses," said Baruch Feigenbaum, managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation, a free market think tank. "Rail ridership is down across the country when compared to pre-pandemic levels, and nationally Amtrak carries less than 1% of all intercity passengers."
NC By Train runs multiple trains daily between Raleigh and Charlotte with stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury and Kannapolis. The service, in operation since 1990, also connects Charlotte and Raleigh to New York on the Carolinian.
In October, the train also makes special stops for the Lexington Barbecue Festival and North Carolina State Fair. Other promoted services include a football train, which rolls into Charlotte at 9:40 a.m. on specific Sundays for Carolina Panthers home games, then takes fans home at 7 p.m.
NC By Train has grown in popularity in part because of its amenities, which include large seats, free WiFi, and large windows for passengers. The service also allows bikes on board, and offers a 15% discount for college students who purchase tickets a day ahead. Other discounts available for groups, state employees, seniors, children, veterans, the disabled, and active military personnel and their spouses and dependents.
The growing demand prompted a fourth daily round trip between Raleigh and Charlotte in 2018, and North Carolina Department of Transportation officials are now planning to expand the high-performance S-Line that runs between Raleigh and Richmond to better connect rural and urban communities. The expansion will also shorten travel times between North Carolina, Virginia and other areas in the Northeast.
"Riding the train is an affordable, easy way to travel across the Piedmont," said NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette. "If you don't have access to a vehicle or you don't want to worry about getting behind the wheel, you can remove the stress and take the train."