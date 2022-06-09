(The Center Square) — According to a new report, North Carolina’s pension for public employees is in much better shape than many other states, but still has large unfunded liabilities.
The American Legislative Exchange Council released its annual report, “Unaccountable and Unaffordable,” that details solvency issues with state-defined benefit pension systems.
The North Carolina’s Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System was ranked ninth-best in unfunded liabilities per capita at $16,681. Tennessee was the nation’s best with $8,511 per resident and the worst was Alaska, with per capita liabilities of $42,829.
North Carolina was 15th in unfunded liabilities as a share of gross state product at 29.63%. Tennessee was best with its unfunded pension liabilities amounting to 15.47% of its GSP and Mississippi was worst at 80.85%.
The Tarheel State was ranked 39th in risk-free unfunded liabilities of $174 billion. The worst state in this measure was California, with liabilities of $1.53 trillion.
This risk-free discount rate (the rate of return on a pension plan’s investments), expressed as a percentage, is used by the report’s authors – Lee Schalk, Nick Stark, Thomas Savidge and Jonathan Williams – to determine the value of liabilities that these funds must pay in the coming decades.
This discount rate is based on the yields of U.S. Treasury Bonds (down to 1.13% from 2.34% due to historically low interest rates) and a fixed discount rate of 4.5% that is considerably lower than the discount rate expectations of most pension funds.
North Carolina’s fund uses an annual, expected discount rate of 7% and the plan’s investments in stocks, bonds and real estate earned 8.8% in 2020 after yielding 15% in 2019.
The report also ranks the state pension funds on their funding ratios – which is defined as the share of future obligations covered by current assets – adjusted with the risk-free unfunded liabilities.
According to the most recent valuation, North Carolina’s pension system is 86.8% fully funded with an unfunded liability of $11.89 billion.
North Carolina is ranked highly in the report at eighth best nationally in the adjusted funding ratio category, but the ALEC methodology drops the funding ratio to 37.21%.
The report says unfunded pension liabilities nationally now exceed $8.2 trillion, or just under $25,000 for every person in the U.S. The report also says the unfunded liabilities have increased by $2.45 trillion over last year’s report.