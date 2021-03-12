(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed off on a new round of federal COVID-19 relief spending.
Cooper has signed House Bill 196, which allocates $1.7 billion to help offset the cost of the pandemic. The measure provides about $1 billion to support the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The bill allocates $600 million for COVID-19 testing, tracing and other COVID-19 prevention and issues more than $300 million in child care and development grants to be used for cleaning and sanitation, co-payment assistance and other initiatives. It also sets aside $47 million for mental health grants, $11 million for substance abuse prevention and $94 million for vaccine distribution.
"While I will ask legislators to revisit some areas of this legislation, including changes necessary to quickly deliver rental assistance, these funds will bring needed relief for people who are struggling, schools and small businesses as we strive to emerge from this pandemic," Cooper said in a statement Thursday after signing the bill.
The measure allocates funding to support schools, colleges, farms, fisheries and small businesses; bolsters mental health and substance abuse services; and expands internet access. Local tourism authorities also can apply for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans under the bill. Any part of the loan that is not forgiven would be repaid with occupancy tax collected by the authority.
The bill maintains relaxed regulatory requirements for notaries and courts and allows COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered in pharmacies. It extends other COVID-19 exemptions on charter school enrollment and interest deferment for past due University of North Carolina System tuition.
The 5% Medicaid fee-for-service rate increases for providers were extended from March 31 to June 30 or until the public health emergency ends.
The funding for House Bill 196 was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump in December.
The bill unanimously passed both chambers of the North Carolina Legislature, although Democrats believe the state could have done more by tapping into the state's $4 billion in reserves.
The Center Square reporter Nyamekye Daniel contributed to this report.