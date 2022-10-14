(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve the hire of a new town manager for Spring Lake, which remains under the financial control of his Local Government Commission.
Folwell announced his decision against approving funds to hire Justine Jones as town manager in a press release Thursday, just days after the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to approve the move.
Folwell chairs the Local Government Commission tasked with overseeing the town's finances following a takeover in October 2021 due to years of gross mismanagement.
"Our primary goal is to save Spring Lake from drowning and return the town to financial health and operational stability," Folwell said. "New and unsettling information has come to light about the past employment history of the individual who was offered the job. That information does not generate confidence that she is the right fit at this time to lead Spring Lake."
Alderman on Monday approved the hire of Justice Jones as Spring Lake town manager. Jones was fired as town manager for Kenly in August after the town's entire police force and two clerks resigned in protest the month prior due to an allegedly hostile work environment, The Carolina Journal reports.
Before Kenly, Jones worked for Richland County, South Carolina, where she sued officials for alleged gender and racial discrimination after she was terminated. That case was later settled out of court, costing taxpayers $175,000, according to The Voice of Blythewood & Fairfield County.
Jones' Richland County lawsuit followed a complaint she filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which found no charges worth investigating.
The LWC voted to take over Spring Lake finances in October 2021 after years of gross mismanagement, which was documented in state audits in 2016 and 2020. In the most recent audit, released by State Auditor Beth Wood in March, officials uncovered more than $500,000 in misappropriated funds and dozens of missing town vehicles.
Former finance director Gay Cameron Tucker later pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and one count of aggravated identity theft, and now faces up to a dozen years in prison, the Journal reports.
Tucker admitted to forging checks for personal use, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Folwell told the Journal officials are now working with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to track down Spring Lake's missing town vehicles and his opposition to Jones' hire centers on ensuring competent leadership moving forward.
"When we're looking for a city manager, there's no room to fail," he said. "I just don't see how her demonstrated track record lends to the outcome that we desire. This situation, based on what we know about Spring Lake, demands the highest levels of transparency and expertise."
"The town does not need a distraction from the important work they are doing to return the town to fiscal health," Folwell said in a statement.
Spring Lake Alderwomen Robin Chadwick, Sona Cooper, and Adrian Jones Thompson voted in favor of hiring Jones, while Aldermen Marvin Lackman and Raul Palacios voted against the move.
"We drew from our past experiences, research, knowledge, and gut instincts to come to this decision," Lackman posted to Facebook. "We differed on who we thought was the most qualified, but as a board, a decision was made."