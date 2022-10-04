(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s NCCash.com is on track to return $120 million in unclaimed property and cash to state residents, governments and organizations this year, breaking a record $105 million in payouts for 2021, Treasurer Dale Folwell said.
Folwell highlighted the website for the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division during an Ask Me Anything conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
"We smashed all records last year paying out $105 million, and we think that we’re on track again to smash all records for NCCash.com," Folwell said. "I think we’re on pace this year to hopefully pay out $120 million."
"We’re seeing people more than ever this year," he said.
Since the new fiscal year began on June 30, the treasurer has paid out $39 million in property and cash to over 35,000 claimants, consisting of forgotten bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, abandoned safe deposit boxes and other unclaimed assets.
The department currently holds more than $1.2 billion in its escheats fund, where abandoned and unclaimed property is preserved until the rightful owners claim it. The NCCash holdings total 17.7 million properties spread across 19 million owners, according to Folwell.
While the unclaimed property division has operated for decades, new laws have allowed the treasurer to improve efforts to return property more efficiently, resulting in record payouts in recent years, he said.
"Part of that is based on enabling legislation the General Assembly gave us last year," Folwell said. "Now, based on enabling legislation, we have a program called NCCash Match."
The new program allows the department to randomly select 3,000 claimants, and to mail out notification letters to those with matching information on file with the state.
"If all that stuff lines up, we actually send a letter out" about the unclaimed property, Folwell said.
If the information on the letter is correct, then no further action is necessary to receive the funds. After about nine weeks, the state automatically sends the money if there’s no response.
"Ten percent come back undelivered," Folwell said. "That’s why we wait for about eight or nine weeks for those letters to come back."
The NCCash Match program paid 16,986 claims totaling nearly $7.3 million through the end of August.
The treasurer has also prioritized returning cash to area organizations, governments, nonprofits and other groups during speaking engagements across the state, including $310.58 recently returned to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina.
State officials also plan to continue public outreach at the North Carolina State Fair, which runs from Oct. 13-23 in Raleigh.
"Sometimes it’s tens of thousands of dollars we give out at the state fair," Folwell said.
The average payout for 2020 was $702, he said.