(The Center Square) – North Carolina's fiscal health before the COVID-19 pandemic was fair, and the state likely will come out of the current financial crisis in a worse situation, a new report says.
North Carolina lawmakers have touted their conservative spending policies as a filter from fiscal deficit. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting (TIA), however, said they made repeated financial decisions that left the state with a $4.6 billion debt burden.
The state had $37.5 billion to pay $42.1 billion worth of bills, resulting in its shortfall before the pandemic, the TIA report showed.
Using the state's most-recent audited financial report from fiscal year 2019, TIA calculated every taxpayer in North Carolina would owe $1,400 to pay off the state's debt.
North Carolina ranked 15th out of 50 states for fiscal health and budget management, and it earned a "C" grade in the TIA analysis. Any government with a taxpayer burden between $0 and $4,900 received a "C."
The North Carolina Legislature's Fiscal Research Division estimated in May that revenue collections over the biennium budget would drop by $4.9 billion – or 8.4% – because of the economic downturn caused by the response to COVID-19.
TIA's report said North Carolina's financial problems mostly were a result of unfunded retirement obligations that have piled up over the years.
North Carolina did not fund $4.8 billion in pension benefits and $15.3 billion in retiree health care benefits of the total $53.4 billion in retirement benefits promised to state employees.
The stock market's response to the pandemic caused a $4.2 billion drop in the state pension plan's value, but the plan now has surpassed its record value set in December 2019, State Treasurer Dale Folwell told The Center Square last month. The latest estimates value the system at $106.1 billion, $500 million more than at the end of December. The quick rebound can be attributed to having limited risks tied to the stock market, Folwell said.
At the onset of the pandemic, Folwell confirmed the state had $1.2 billion in its rainy day fund and $2 billion in unspent cash on hand. TIA estimated North Carolina could lose $11 billion in revenue as a result of the health crisis.
"The uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits, but North Carolina's overall debt will most likely increase," TIA said.
Because of the uncertainty, state fiscal analysts have delayed publishing an updated revenue forecast.
A majority of states, 39, did not have enough money to pay their bills and were ill-prepared for any crisis, let alone economic free falls resulting from coronavirus shutdowns. TIA found all 50 states combined reported being more than $1.4 trillion in debt, including $855 billion in pension debt and $617 billion in other post-employment benefits debt.
"The bottom line is that the majority of states went into the pandemic in poor fiscal health, and they will most likely come out of it even worse," TIA founder and CEO Sheila Weinberg said.