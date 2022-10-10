(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper wants to decriminalize marijuana in North Carolina and he’s exploring ways to pardon those convicted of simple possession.
Cooper discussed President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon federal marijuana possession offenses at the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice on Friday.
"This task force has already met this issue head-on by recommending in your report last year that simple possession of a small amount of marijuana should not be a crime," Cooper said. "Law enforcement and the criminal justice system are under-resourced right now and they should be focused on stopping violent crimes, drug trafficking, and other threats to safe communities."
Cooper created the task force through an executive order that expires in December, and Friday marked the group’s last meeting before the deadline. But Cooper said he will "extend this vital work" into 2023 and 2024 through another executive order next month.
The governor’s comments on Friday mark the first time Cooper has publicly endorsed marijuana decriminalization, though the task force recommended in a 2020 report that lawmakers reclassify possession of up to 1.5 ounces as a civil offense. Possession of up to .5 ounces is currently a misdemeanor punishable by up to 45 days in jail and $1,000 in fines, while more than 1.5 ounces is considered a felony, according to The Associated Press.
"We also know that conviction of simple possession can mar people’s records for life and maybe even prevent them from getting a job," he said. "The General Assembly didn’t pass your recommendations on this last session, but I believe they should."
"North Carolina should take steps to end this stigma," Cooper said. "I have also asked our lawyers to examine North Carolina law regarding simple possession of marijuana convictions and pardons to determine if there’s actions we can and should take."
The North Carolina Senate approved legislation to legalize medical marijuana last session, but the bill did not gain approval in the House. House Speaker Tim Moore said this summer the lower chamber could reconsider the proposal in 2023.
The task force is chaired by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who laid out what he envisions as the appropriate path for decriminalization in a post to Twitter on Thursday.
Let's act – and let’s get it right. That means decriminalizing adult use, expunging past convictions for simple possession, and including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state controlled sales, and putting NC farmers first. (2/2)— Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) October 6, 2022
"People should not have a federal criminal record for something that is legal in an increasing number of states," he wrote. "Let’s act, and let’s get it right. That means decriminalizing adult use, expunging past convictions for simple possession, and including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state controlled sales and putting N.C. farmers first."
Marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under federal law, but is legalized for recreational use in 19 states and the District of Columbia. Thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia have also legalized cannabis for medical use, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures cited by the AP.