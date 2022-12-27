(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper wants a "complete report" from Duke Energy on rolling blackouts that left thousands of North Carolinians without power or water over the Christmas weekend.
Power outages caused by severe wind and heavy usage started on Friday and continued into Christmas Eve as temperatures plunged into single digits, leaving about a half-million residents without electricity.
Duke Energy asked customers to conserve energy usage as the company rationed power and crews worked to restore service, warning of more outages to come if they failed to comply. Many customers complained they did not receive notice of the rotating outages.
"The company continues to ask for energy conservation during the extreme cold temperatures in the Carolina (sic) to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours of Christmas Day," a Duke Energy release read. "Energy conservation can help keep power on for all customers."
"This winter blast and customer demand has been unprecedented in recent history of our region and company," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas Storm Director. "Like other utilities, Duke Energy took action to protect the overall energy grid – avoiding damage that could have meant even longer outages."
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement on Christmas Eve about his conversation with Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good "to offer assistance and to express urgency about the need to restore power quickly in this extreme cold while keeping customers accurately informed."
He followed up with a post to Twitter on Monday, after the majority of the outages had been restored.
"Duke Energy assures me NC is in the clear now," he wrote. "But I’m deeply concerned about people who lost power and didn’t get notice about rotating outages. Grateful for those who conserved energy.
"I’ve asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong and for changes to be made," Cooper wrote.
The ordeal frustrated thousands of Duke customers, including many who vented on social media.
"My wife and I literally debating how cold it needs to get in the house before we begin dismantling and throwing the Christmas tree in the fire. #poweroutage #dukepower," Dean Hardy posted on Christmas Eve morning.
About two hours later he updated that his power was restored.
"Thankful to the workers out in the cold!" he wrote.
The rolling blackouts came as the North Carolina Utilities Commission is examining a plan proposed by Duke Energy to reduce carbon emissions to standards created by lawmakers last year. The legislation tasks the commission with adopting a plan to reduce North Carolina’s electricity-based CO2 emissions by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030, and to reach "carbon neutrality" by 2050.
Critics of Duke Energy’s proposal include both environmental groups that believe it doesn’t move fast enough toward renewable energy sources, and free market groups that question both the cost for customers and predicted reduced reliability from weather-dependent technology.
The John Locke Foundation, which has proposed an alternative plan to the NCUC, has pointed to Gov. Roy Cooper’s climate change policies as a driver for the state’s energy issues, including a critique from Jon Sanders, director for the foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, amid the blackouts over the weekend.
Sanders contends Cooper’s focus on promoting renewable energy at the expense of natural gas and other sources could lead to less reliable and more expensive power.
"We have been trying to warn the legislators, utilities commissioners, and the governor that the Duke 'Carbon Plan' scenarios based on increasing solar and wind rather than turning to zero-emissions nuclear power would lead to capacity shortfalls and rolling blackouts," Sanders wrote. "Even now it’s not too late to avoid choosing a path to dangerously unreliable electricity, uncertain grids, and much more expensive 'power' bills."