(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper is calling on the General Assembly to waive state income taxes on federal student loan forgiveness, arguing loan forgiveness should be treated the same as federal COVID relief for businesses.
Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday highlighting legislation approved by the General Assembly to waive income tax on Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic that were later forgiven by the government.
The governor noted that some North Carolina legislators benefitted from the legislation, which also allowed deductions for expenses paid with the forgiven loans.
"Legislative leaders need to find a solution that treats student loan forgiveness the same way they handled the PPP loan forgiveness that many of them received," Cooper said. "Republican legislators were quick to help businesses and should now fix this fundamental unfairness for many hardworking people who will get hit hard by this."
The Biden administration announced last month plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans for Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 for other government student loan borrowers who earned less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per year if married, in either 2020 or 2021.
A provision of the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress exempts eligible student loan forgiveness from federal income tax, but the General Assembly has not adopted the same exemption for state taxes.
North Carolina is among four states where loan forgiveness is subject to state income tax, along with Minnesota, Indiana and Mississippi, according to the Tax Policy Center.
"At a time when we are announcing and creating thousands of jobs from companies that want a skilled, diverse workforce, we need to be encouraging young people to stay here and move here, not encouraging them to leave the state to avoid unfair taxes," NC Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders said in a prepared statement.
Every $10,000 in forgiven student loans equates to $525 in state taxes, and some lawmakers don’t believe those who received the government bailout should get a tax break when working North Carolinians do not.
"The General Assembly does not plan to change the law on this," Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, told WFMY. "It would be unfair to tax people who work for their income while giving a break to those who receive unearned income.
"I am strongly in favor of lower taxes, but I am also in favor of fairness," he said. "People who work for a living pay taxes on their income. If someone receives a free, unearned payment from the government, the same tax rate should be applied to that windfall. Otherwise, we would be punishing workers and giving special privileges to those who receive a non-earned profit."
There are 1.3 million North Carolina residents who owe a total of $49.2 billion in student loan debt, with the average debt at $37,721. Of the 12.5% of residents with student loans, 52.3% are under the age of 35. Fourteen percent owe less than $5,000, 23% owe between $20,000 and $40,000, and 2.1% owe more than $200,000, according to EducationData.org.