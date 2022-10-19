(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a total of $5.7 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for three companies investing in North Carolina, that critics liken to the government picking winners and losers.
North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize American Woodmark Corporation's expansion in Hamlet by $1,086,000 over the next dozen years in exchange for creating 131 jobs in Richmond County, which equates to roughly $8,290 per job created.
The jobs are expected to pay an average annual salary of $44,748, or about $6,700 more than the county average. The Job Development Investment Grant also requires American Woodmark to invest $36.2 million. State officials expect the project to grow the state's economy by $185.8 million.
"Strong rural communities like Hamlet provide manufacturing companies a great environment for expansion and growth," Cooper said. "From our skilled workforce to our superior transportation network, American Woodmark knows North Carolina well and their decision shows that we have the right ingredients for success."
The governor also highlighted an $85 million investment by food processor SO-PAK-CO, Inc. to build a processing and packaging facility in Laurinburg that's expected to create 440 jobs. The SO-PAK-CO project won a $4,611,000 taxpayer-funded Job Development Investment Grant spread over 12 years, translating to about $10,479 per job created.
The jobs are expected to come with an average annual salary of more than $45,000, or about $4,000 more than the Scotland County average. State officials expect the payroll to impact the region by more than $19.8 million, and the project to lead to a $1.5 billion boost to the state's economy.
"This announcement is great news for Scotland County and our state," Cooper contends. "With our manufacturing legacy, diverse workforce, and transportation infrastructure, SO-PAK-CO can confidently expand their operations here to serve even more nutritious meals to our men and women in uniform."
Taxpayers will spend another $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to subsidize the relocation of Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation to a 90,000 square foot facility Salisbury. The move is expected to create 27 new jobs, at a cost of about $1,850 each.
The jobs, which include machinists and fabricators, are expected to come with an average annual salary of $73,081, well above the Rowan County average of $48,360. Officials expect the new payroll to contribute $1.9 million for the community, according to a Cooper release.
"Fab-Con is joining the largest textile mill industry in the nation," said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "Advanced manufacturers continue to innovate their operations to work faster and increase productivity – and North Carolina has the research institutions and workforce development partnerships to help provide the educated workforce to support that work."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst at the John Locke Foundation, argues the taxpayer incentives "offer just the latest examples of government's occasionally misguided approach to improving the North Carolina economy.
"In each case, the government is picking a company it likes and using taxpayers' resources to help that company," he said. "All other taxpayers, including current or potential competitors, are left to cover the cost of the government's giveaway."
Kokai argues North Carolina would be better off by lowering tax rates and reducing regulatory burdens for all taxpayers.
"That takes the government out of the business of choosing winners and losers," he said. "It's a job unsuited for politicians and bureaucrats."
"What's often left out of the discussion of these incentives deals is that most of the companies taking advantage of these giveaways wouldn't even consider North Carolina had we not had the excellent pro-growth policies pursued by Republican legislators over the past decade," Kokai said. "Our lower tax rates and elimination of regulatory red tape play a much larger role than incentives in bringing these companies to our state."