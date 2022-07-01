(The Center Square) — Legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday increases the penalties for organized retail theft in North Carolina and imposes new transparency measures for online third-party resellers.
Cooper signed Senate Bill 766 to address organized retail theft, defined as crimes involving more than one person, by imposing penalties based on the cumulative value of items stolen over a three month span.
Those penalties range from a Class H felony with a maximum of 25 months in prison for property with a value of at least $1,500 to a Class C felony with a maximum of 182 months in prison for property valued at over $100,000.
"Crime is on the rise in the United States," Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., R-Robeson, said in a statement when the bill passed the Senate. "We saw it during the summer riots in 2020, and we see it today with the violent smash-and-grab incidents from California to the Carolinas. Senate Bill 766 provides law enforcement stronger recourse to pursue these criminals and shows business owners that these crime rings will not be tolerated. We cannot let our state turn into a criminal's playground like Democrat-run states."
The legislation follows several high profile North Carolina cases involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise and brazen smash-and-grab robberies in recent months.
"We had a $400,000 bust of product in Cabarrus County and a $240,000 bust of product in Charlotte, with power tools, infant formula, Tide pods, over-the-counter medications, all tied to organized retail crime," Andy Ellen, president of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, told WRAL. "These are things that you can easily get rid of on the secondary market, whether that be online or in a pawn shop and or a flea market, and things that you can turn over for a profit."
The thefts are highly organized, often involving dozens of individuals, who previously avoided jail when caught by keeping the amount of any single theft below the monetary threshold for a felony.
"Some of them have up to ... 100 people or so that will go into stores with a shopping list of what they want them to steal," Ellen said. "They will spread out across I-85, I-40 or even in our rural areas, and pinpoint and target certain goods and certain retailers that they want to steal from."
In addition to the increased penalties, SB 766 also makes it easier for business owners to recover stolen products and requires third-party sellers to collect and maintain identifying information for anyone who sells 200 or more items with an aggregate total value of $5,000 or more over a one year period.
"Right now, it's too easy for stolen goods and counterfeits to enter the marketplace without checks," Nicole Denny, owner of J'Adore Boutique in Cary and victim of retail theft schemes, told Spectrum News 1. "You can, at this point, open up an online store really with no identification that's verified, which is ludicrous."
SB 766 also addresses smash-and-grab incidents with new misdemeanor penalties for those who commit property damage or an assault during an organized retail theft.