(The Center Square) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper created a Commission on the Future of Public Universities through an executive order on Tuesday to study how the schools are governed and develop "strategies to successfully position the state's universities and colleges to meet the needs of future students."
Critics contend the move seems designed to antagonize Republicans in the General Assembly that Cooper would need to approve any recommended changes.
Executive Order 272 establishes the governor's commission on the governance of public universities in North Carolina and gives the commission eight months to develop recommendations for appointing leaders of the 17 institutions in the University of North Carolina System.
Cooper named former UNC System presidents Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings as co-chairs of the commission. Ross previously served as a superior court judge and president of Davidson College, while Spellings was President George W. Bush's Secretary of Education.
"North Carolina's public universities are our most valuable assets and the key to building a stronger economy with opportunity for everyone and they need serious, diverse leadership committed to working together for the good of our students, faculty, future employers and our state," Cooper said. "Seeking unbiased review and recommendations on proposed reform from bipartisan leaders with first-hand experience building our great universities will ensure the UNC System's continued success and I appreciate President Ross's and President Spellings's willingness to lead this commission."
The UNC System is currently overseen by the UNC Board of Governors, established in 1971. The board, along with some members of the Board of Trustees for each institution, are selected by the General Assembly, while other trustees are selected by the Board of Governors.
"Unfortunately, a spate of controversies over the last few years has led to concerns that boards plagued by undue political influence and bureaucratic meddling hinder effective university governance," according to a Cooper statement. "Instability and political interference can have significant impacts on campus leadership, turnover and academic experience for students, and can threaten the university's reputation and the state's economy and communities."
EO 272 tasks Cooper's new commission with evaluating the current governance structure of the University of North Carolina System and its institutions and making any recommendations for changes, if needed. The commission would also make recommendations on who should appoint the members of the Board of Governors and the members of each board of trustees and ensure that the composition of the Board of Governors and each board of trustees reflects the regional, ethnic, racial, gender, political and economic diversity of the state. The commission would also be tasked with devising a proposed set of principles and responsibilities that should apply to members of the Board of Governors and members of each board of trustees."
The commission will consist of 15 members appointed by the governor, who will also assign co-chairs and a vice chair. Cooper's office is also providing staff and administrative support services to commission members, who "may receive a per diem allowance and reimbursement for travel and subsistence expenses," according to the executive order.
Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst for the John Locke Foundation, agreed that "discussions about the future of UNC governance might make sense, but it seems to be a poor choice of means to pursue those discussions through an executive order from Cooper's office."
"Since any change to governance of the University of North Carolina would require action from the General Assembly — not the governor — it's interesting that Gov. Cooper has decided to take on the issue unilaterally," he said. "One could make a good argument that the governor is going out of his way to antagonize leaders of the General Assembly. That decision bodes ill for relations between the executive and legislative branches in the months ahead."