(The Center Square) — North Carolina U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has about two weeks to pay more than $15,000 for his role in promoting a cryptocurrency he owned, though he was cleared of an alleged improper relationship with staff, according to the House Ethics Committee.
The committee issued a report last week following a seven month investigation into allegations Cawthorn may have improperly promoted the cryptocurrency Let’s Go Brandon Coin, and engaged in an improper relationship with a relative on his staff.
While the Investigative Subcommittee “did not find evidence” of Cawthorn’s inappropriate relationship with the staffer, the ISC did point to “substantial evidence Representative Cawthorn promoted a cryptocurrency in which he had a financial interest in violation of rules protecting against conflicts of interest, and that he failed to file timely reports to the House disclosing his transactions relating to the cryptocurrency,” according to the Ethics Committee report released last week.
Cawthorn purchased 180 billion LGB Coin on December 21, 2021 for $150,000 “based on an over two-week-old valuation of LGB Coin,” according to the report.
Nine days after the transaction, LGB Coin announced it was sponsoring NASCAR driver Brandon Brown for the 2022 season. “Let’s Go Brandon” became a slogan for opponents to President Joe Biden after a reporter last year claimed fans were chanting the phrase in support of Brown, when in reality they were chanting obscenities against the president.
NASCAR withdrew its approval of LGB Coin’s sponsorship of Brown on Jan. 4, and Cawthorn sold nearly all his LGB Coin in three batches on December 31, 2021, January 4, 2022, and January 17, 2022. Cawthorn never disclosed the purchase or sales of the coins until after the Ethics Committee established its investigative subcommittee, according to the report.
“These allegations had been the subject of public reporting, as well as a class action lawsuit filed in federal court relating to an alleged ‘pump and dump’ scheme for the cryptocurrency LGB Coin,” the report read.
The report notes Cawthorn promoted LGB Coin in multiple photographs and videos before and after the value of the cryptocurrency tanked.
The investigative subcommittee found Cawthorn improperly promoted LGB Coin in violation of House conflicts of interest rules, though “the ISC did not reach a consensus on whether Representative Cawthorn intended to personally profit from his promotional activities.”
Cawthorn also violated the Ethics in Government Act by failing to timely disclose his financial investment in the cryptocurrency, and that the discounted rate for which he purchased LGB Coin constituted an improper gift under House rules.
The House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to accept the investigative report and issued a punishment: “Representative Cawthorn is directed to pay $14,237.49 (value of the improper gift) to an appropriate charitable organization by December 31, 2022, to pay $1,000 in late filing fees to the U.S. Department of the Treasury within 14 days of the release of this report, and to file a PTR disclosing his January 17, 2022 LGB Coin transaction within fourteen days of the release of this report.”
Cawthorn communications director Micah Bock issued a prepared statement that Cawthorn plans to split his donation between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Shepherd Brain and Spinal Cord Center in Georgia.
Cawthorn was left partially paralyzed following a car wreck in 2014.
“Rep. Cawthorn thanks the committee for their thorough investigation and is pleased to note that the committee fully exonerated him of the false, malicious, and stupendously idiotic allegations of an improper relationship with staff members,” Bock wrote.