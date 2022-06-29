(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers have unveiled budget adjustments for the coming year they plan to approve later this week before concluding the short legislative session on Friday.
Republican legislative leaders outlined adjustments to the $27.9 billion state budget during a news conference, accounting for more than $6 billion in additional revenue for the two-year budget cycle.
The changes reflect a plan to brace for a coming recession and inflation that has driven up the cost of government, but also incorporate questionable taxpayer subsidies for college sports.
Nestled in the budget is a $15 million allocation for the Atlantic Coast Conference to "locate and occupy within the state its headquarters facility for a continuous period of at least 15 years."
If approved, the ACC would receive the tax dollars to move from Greensboro, home to its headquarters for decades, to Charlotte. The move would also relocate about 50 jobs, WFMY reports.
Republican House Majority Whip Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, told the news site the money is intended to discourage the ACC from moving to Florida. The deal would also require the ACC to host dozens of postseason championship tournaments in the state by 2033.
"They chose to stay in Charlotte," Hardister wrote. "That is not my preference, but it is obviously better than them leaving the state altogether."
Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, told WFMY "the ACC has done a great job of fleecing the taxpayers of North Carolina" with the deal, which still requires approval from the 15-member ACC board of directors.
"I think it's a bad look for the ACC personally," he said.
In Raleigh, Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, focused on how the budget ensures "North Carolina is well prepared to weather a recession."
The state's current $6 billion surplus includes $2 billion in recurring revenue, while the Rainy Day Fund is projected to be about $4.75 billion, $500 million higher than projected in the last budget. In addition, the budget creates a $1 billion State Inflationary Reserve, The Carolina Journal reports.
"Some of our predecessors really did not prepare for economic downturns," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said. "It seems clear to anyone who has filled up their car recently that a lot of policy that is happening out of D.C. is absolutely in shambles."
The proposed budget adjustments also include an increased starting teacher salary of $37,000, $70 million to fund a teacher salary supplement, increasing the cap to $5,000.
State employees would also get a 3.5% raise, while state retirees would receive an additional 1% cost of living adjustment, the Journal reports.
Other changes include an additional $16.3 million for the Personal Education Student Accounts for Children with Disabilities Program, $56 million more for the Opportunity Scholarship Grant, along with increasing income eligibility for the program.
Lawmakers also want to add $15 million for the School Resource Officer Grant program for low-wealth school districts, $32 million for School Safety Grants, $14.8 million toward mental health resources, and to increase pre-k provider reimbursement rates by 5%.
Other big budget items include $883 million for water and wastewater infrastructure, $300 million to renovate government buildings in Raleigh, and $876 million for economic development.
A spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper told WTVD the governor will review the full proposal, while Berger said he hasn't heard from Cooper one way or the other.
"It is our hope, and really, expectation that he will either sign it or let it become law," Berger told the news site.