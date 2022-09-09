(The Center Square) — Republican and unaffiliated voter registrations continue to outpace Democrats and other parties in North Carolina with two months to go before the midterm election.
All parties gained registered voters last week, though Democrats trailed Republicans by nearly half, while the vast majority of new registrations were unaffiliated.
For the week ending Sept. 3, Democrats gained 452 registered voters and Republicans gained 866. A total of 4,362 voters registered unaffiliated, 74 registered as Libertarians, and 16 registered with the Green Party.
Nearly half of the 5,770 new registrations since Aug. 27 came from just five counties: Cumberland with 333, Mecklenburg with 1,068, Orange with 348, Wake with 449, and Watauga with 416.
Of those, Democrat registrations outnumbered Republican registrations in all but Cumberland County, while in 68 other counties Republicans fared better than Democrats.
Both parties gained the most voters in Mecklenburg County, where Democrats picked up 263 and Republicans 74. Those figures were dwarfed by the 729 voters in the county who registered unaffiliated.
Democrats lost the most voters in Wilson County, where 47 dropped affiliation since Aug. 27, while the biggest loss for Republicans came from 31 voters who left the party in Wake County.
The totals for last week follow a years-long trend that’s expected to result in the number of registered Republicans eclipsing Democrats in the Tar Heel State by the end of the decade.
Since January, Democrats have lost a total of 6,218 registered voters, while Republicans have gained 28,657. A total of 130,927 voters registered unaffiliated, 1,643 as Libertarians, and 43 as Green Party voters since the beginning of the year.
The 155,052 registrations this year bring the totals to 2,489,342 for Democrats and 2,211,832 for Republicans, while unaffiliated registrations now total 2,599,929. Libertarian registrations currently stand at nearly 50,000, followed by 43 voters registered with the Green Party.
Just two years ago, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by nearly a half-million voters, an advantage that’s since been cut to 277,510 with Democrats losing 14,054 voters and Republicans picking up 161,611. The number of unaffiliated voters, meanwhile, grew by 358,336 over the last two years.