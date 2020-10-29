(The Center Square) – North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland have formed an offshore wind energy partnership officials said will bring about 86,000 jobs and $75 billion in economic benefits to the three states.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an agreement Thursday that creates the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources (SMART-POWER).
The pipeline the partnership would produce could attract $57 billion in investments and provide up to $25 billion in economic output by 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
“Offshore wind development combined with our strong solar capacity will bring more high-paying, clean energy jobs to North Carolina while we continue to ramp up our fight against climate change,” Cooper said in a statement. “This bipartisan agreement with neighboring states allows us to leverage our combined economic power and ideas to achieve cost-effective success.”
Cooper, Northam and Hogan committed to meeting a project target of procuring at least 6.8 gigawatts of offshore wind project capacity over the next 10 years. They plan to work together to limit regulations and project costs, encourage industry-related manufacturing and cultivate an accompanying workforce.
“Harnessing the power of offshore wind is key to meeting the urgency of the climate crisis and achieving 100% clean energy by 2050,” Northam said. “Virginia is well-positioned to scale up offshore wind development with a 12-megawatt wind demonstration project already built off our coast. This agreement will help unlock our collective offshore wind resources and generate tremendous economic and environmental benefits for the region.”
The three states also plan to share best practices and resources to bolster the industry with added support from local universities and research institutions.
“Joining this multi-state partnership to expand offshore wind development will further our strong record of supporting responsible energy projects that provide jobs, clean air benefits, and energy independence,” Hogan said.