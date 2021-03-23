(The Center Square) – Violent crimes in North Carolina numbered 371.8 per every 100,000 residents of the state as of 2019, the 23rd-highest rate among the 50 states, according to a new analysis from the website 24/7 Wall St.

The total number of murders in North Carolina in 2019 came in at 632, according to the 24/7 Wall St. analysis of FBI crime data, while the state’s poverty rate was estimated at 13.6%. The study’s authors pegged Henderson as the most dangerous city in the state.

Nationwide, the violent crime rate for 2019 was found to be 366.7 incidents per 100,000 Americans, according to 24/7 Wall St. The violent crimes tracked in the study were aggravated assaults, robberies, sexual assault and murders or nonnegligent manslaughters.

The poorest states also tend to have the highest rates of violent incidents, the study’s authors concluded. New England states, which have relatively high incomes and less poverty, were among the safest in the nation, while many lower-income Southern states had the highest violent crime rates, the analysis found.

The most dangerous cities in Hawaii and Alabama could not be pinpointed due to a lack of municipal crime data in those states, according to 24/7 Wall St.

Violent Crime Rates by State as of 2019

Rank (50=Lowest)StateViolent Crime Rate (per 100,000)Total 2019 MurdersIncarceration Rate (per 100,000)Poverty RateMost Dangerous City
50Maine115.22014610.9%Biddeford
49New Hampshire152.5331977.3%Manchester
48Connecticut183.610424510.0%New Haven
47Vermont202.21118210.2%Rutland
46New Jersey206.92622109.2%Camden
45Virginia208.04264229.9%Portsmouth
44Kentucky217.122151616.3%Louisville
43Wyoming217.41342810.1%Riverton
42Rhode Island221.12515610.8%Woonsocket
41Idaho223.83547511.2%Garden City
40Utah235.6722068.9%South Salt Lake
39Minnesota236.41171769.0%Minneapolis
38Iowa266.66029311.2%Council Bluffs
37Mississippi277.933263619.6%Laurel
36Oregon284.411635311.4%Astoria
35North Dakota284.62423110.6%Williston
34Hawaii285.5482159.3%--
32 (tie)Ohio293.253843013.1%Cleveland
32 (tie)Wisconsin293.217537810.4%Milwaukee
31Washington293.91982509.8%Tacoma
30Nebraska300.9452899.9%Omaha
29Pennsylvania306.466935512.0%Scranton
28West Virginia316.67838116.0%Huntington
27Massachusetts327.61521339.4%Springfield
26Georgia340.765450713.3%College Park
25New York358.655822413.0%Newburgh
24Indiana370.837739911.9%South Bend
23North Carolina371.863231313.6%Henderson
22Florida378.41,12244412.7%Florida City
21Colorado381.02183419.3%Sterling
20South Dakota399.01742811.9%Rapid City
19Montana404.92744012.6%Helena
18Illinois406.983230211.5%Sauk Village
17Kansas410.810534211.4%Wichita
16Texas418.91,40952913.6%Snyder
15Delaware422.64838211.3%Wilmington
14Oklahoma431.826663915.2%Muskogee
13Michigan437.455638113.0%Muskegon Heights
12California441.21,69031011.8%Stockton
11Maryland454.15423059.0%Baltimore
10Arizona455.336555813.5%Phoenix
9Nevada493.814341312.5%North Las Vegas
8Missouri495.056842412.9%St. Louis
7Alabama510.835841915.5%--
6South Carolina511.346435313.8%Greenwood
5Louisiana549.354468019.0%Opelousas
4Arkansas584.624258616.2%West Memphis
3Tennessee595.249838413.9%Memphis
2New Mexico832.218131618.2%Gallup
1Alaska867.16924410.1%Anchorage

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

