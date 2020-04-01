(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered utility companies to not shut off service to customers who are unable to pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The executive order applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services for 60 days and directs the utilities to give customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills. The utilities also are prohibited from assessing fees, penalties or interest for late payments.
“This action is particularly important since tomorrow is the first of the month, and I know that’s a date many families fear when they can’t make ends meet,” Cooper said Tuesday in a statement regarding his order. “These protections will help families stay in their homes and keep vital services like electricity, water, and communications going as we stay at home.”
The order strongly urges telecommunications companies that provide phone, cable and internet services to follow the order. It also encourages banks to not charge late fees or overdraft fees.
The state is under a stay-at-home order through April 29.
As of Wednesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,584 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 10 deaths – and 204 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 4,528 deaths in the U.S., with more than 205,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.